This US Company Will Pay You To Write Closed Captions From Home & It's An Easy Side Gig

Did you know writing those closed captions you read when watching your favorite shows or a YouTube video can be a legit remote side hustle? It's true! You could make an average of $2,4000 per year as a freelance closed captioning writer from the comfort of your own home and work on your own time.
Rev has tons of money-making opportunities where you can start a side gig typing out captions for audio and video content with absolutely no prior experience required. You get to choose what projects you want to work on, too.
Depending on the task, you could make $.54 - $1.10 per minute, with the average Rev freelancer making $240 a month based on the demand for "skilled captioners."
To qualify, all you have to do is sign up for an account, take a short grammar test, and submit a captioning sample to prove your proficiency in both grammar and the English language. Once you’ve passed the test and they approve you, you can begin captioning videos and be on your way to earning some extra cash.
All you'll need for supplies is a reliable Internet connection and a computer to access Rev's online platform, where you’ll get the job done.
The videos you’ll be captioning range from a variety of sources like YouTube clips or corporate training videos to "big brand" marketing clips and even popular movies. You’ll be able to select the types of videos you want to caption, so if you have a preference for a particular type of clip, you can specialize in that and make more money.
To give you an idea of what it's really like to be a freelance captioner with Rev, Youtuber Jennifer Marie shared her experience as one in a review video from 2022. She gave an example of how she once made $9.62 for an 18-minute and 30-second clip but pointed out that the entire process actually takes much longer than nearly 20 minutes.
"It takes between two and a half and four hours to transcribe one hour of audio on average," Jennifer said. "You can't view this as earning $10 in 20 minutes because this is not only listening to the file, transcribing the file making sure it's perfect and free of any errors, but then also synching it because this is a caption job."
However, according to Rev's website, it's possible to earn a grand in one month, as the current top monthly earning is $1,570. Remember, it's all about what is available and how much you choose to work.
Rev's freelancers get paid via PayPal every Monday for the work they did the previous week, so you can have that extra money in the bank to look forward to at the start of your week.
Sound like the perfect remote side hustle for you? Rev is currently only looking for applicants from the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom.