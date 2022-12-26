A Tiny UK Island Has Crowned Its New King & Here's What It's Like To Reign Over A Pub
"It's a magical place."
This article is part of Narcity’s Remote Living series, which profiles people living in surprising places or situations. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with asymina.kantorowicz@narcity.com.
Aaron Sanderson visited Piel Island many times throughout his childhood, but he never dreamed he would one day be crowned king of the 50-acre spot in the middle of Morecambe Bay in the U.K.
Last year, the island's only business, The Ship Inn, advertised that it was looking for a new landlord, pub manager and "king," and Sanderson knew he had to apply.
The 33-year-old was working as an electrical team leader at a shipyard and says he was "looking for something different" when the opportunity came up. And with a tongue-in-cheek crown on the line, it was definitely something different to try.
Sanderson, who hails from the U.K., beat out over 100 applicants for the position thanks to one advantage.
"I often visited there a lot when I was younger. It was a regular place I visited," he told Narcity.
While there are some obvious challenges with living on a 50-acre island, Sanderson says he has nothing but good things to say about the experience so far.
"It's a magical place and it really, really is stunning. I can't recommend it enough as a place to visit."
Who is the current king of Piel Island?
Sanderson is the current king of Piel Island.
He started in May 2022 and has accepted the position for 10 years.
"That's the more bizarre aspect of the place, it comes with this royal title as you will," he said. "It's definitely strange to tell people [that he's king]. You get a lot of visitors that come over and they don't expect me to be the person that's running the place."
What is the history behind the king of Piel Island?
While the monarch title is purely symbolic, it's steeped in a long tradition.
The BBC reports the tradition of "appointing a monarch" for Piel Island dates back to the 15th century, when a pretender to the English throne stopped on the island with his army.
Each new landlord who is crowned the "King of Piel" takes part in a ceremony. During the event, the king or queen-to-be sits on a throne made of an old beer barrel, wears a helmet and holds a sword while beer is poured over their head.
A lot of people came out for the ceremony in September and Sanderson says "everybody had a good time."
"You sit in the chair and a previous king comes and reads from a bit of a scripture that's been used over the many years," he added. "It's such a bizarre, quirky tradition, it's great to keep it going."
What does the king of Piel Island do?
@king_of_piel
Morning dog walks around the island ☀️🏰🐶 #pielisland #piel #barrowinfurness #walneyisland #roaisland #cumbria #northwestuk
As King of Piel, Sanderson is in charge of managing the Ship Inn and the pub.
"The main part of it is running the pub and keeping everything in good order. The wider aspect of it (is) you're looking after the whole island itself as well," he said.
There is also a 14-century castle on the island, which you may assume would be under Sanderson's care, but he says that it's maintained by English heritage.
Can you stay on Piel Island?
Yes, you can visit and stay overnight on the island.
Currently, there is only camping available for £5 (US $6) per night.
Sanderson hopes to open up rooms for visitors at the inn, which are in need of some refurbishing, next year.
Do people live on Piel Island full-time?
Sanderson does not live full-time on Piel Island.
During the off-season, Sanderson says he returns to his old job at the shipyard as few tourists visit the small island at this time of year.
Aside from the inn and the castle, there are eight cottages on the island, two of which are inhabited full-time, according to Sanderson.
What is the biggest challenge of living on Piel Island?
Living on such a small island with few amenities comes with its challenges.
Sanderson tells Narcity that the logistics of getting everything to the island can be the most difficult thing.
He says you can't just head to the shop if you desperately need something and the tide is in.
"You just got to make sure you have everything with you and you don't really want to be having any accidents or anything like that."
That's because there's no doctor on the island and you would have to wait for an air ambulance or life boat to come and get you.
What is there to do on Piel Island?
For anyone thinking of visiting the island, Sanderson says he can't recommend it enough.
He tells Narcity tourists come to check out the castle and there's also really good wildlife on Piel Island.
"A lot of people come fishing so they'll pitch up the tents and they'll fish off the island," he added.
He says the island also gets a lot of sailors and people just looking to have a night or two away from home.
"A lot of times people just come over for a good time and a night out basically, so they'll come pitch a tent, stop for the night, have a good drink in the pub."
Even though the island is small, the new king of Piel says you'll never feel alone.
"It's nice because you never really find that you're on your own over there, which is good being that it's quite an isolated place," he noted. "Not so much this time of year, but definitely in the summer."
During the slower season, which begins around November until the spring, Sanderson says the ferry to the island shuts down so there's no point for him to keep the pub open.
However, if he hears from a few "local lads" or a sailing crew coming to visit, he will open up the pub for them.
What's the best part of Piel Island?
While Sanderson loves how busy and popular the place gets during the summer, he says it's the quiet moments he gets to himself that are the best part.
"When it's nice and quiet I'll sit out in front of the pub, there will be barely anyone else on the island, I'll sit there with a coffee and I'll just watch the world go by and it's absolutely amazing," he said.
"If you get the right day, the right morning, the right weather [...] it's just absolutely fantastic."