Should You Use AI On Your Resume & Job Application? A Recruiter Explains What You Need To Know
Find out if recruiters and hiring managers can tell that ChatGPT wrote your resume. 👀
Applying for jobs can be quite a tedious task, especially if you're the kind of job seeker who submits applications for a lot of positions.
You might have even thought about using artificial intelligence like ChatGPT to write your resume and help you figure out answers to questions on job applications.
Narcity chatted with Emily Durham, a recruiter who also shares career tips and tricks on TikTok, about everything you need to know when it comes to using AI to apply for jobs.
That includes having AI as part of your skillset, whether or not you should have it write your resumes or job applications, and if recruiters can actually tell if you used it.
"Every job seeker is thinking about how they're going to level up their profile over the next like two to five years," Durham said. "It's AI."
But, that doesn't mean you have to become a software engineer and be able to code, according to the recruiter.
"What you do need to be able to do is work with technology and start opening our lives up to how AI can empower us to do great work," she said.
"There's this big misconception that AI is gonna snatch our jobs and in some cases, that may be true. My prediction is probably not," Durham shared. "The people who are really going to be able to shine are people who are able to embrace that tech change."
The recruiter also noted that everyone needs to get comfortable working with technology and really "get cozy with AI."
@emily.the.recruiter
Besties- let me introduce you to our new job search friends: Career Builder . CareerBuilder is the ultimate job search tool that even has a fire AI resume creator, job search and even career tips tools that are so easy to use. Check out the link in my bio and comment your dream job below!
Is having your resume written by AI a red flag to job recruiters?
"From the bottom of my heart, I don't care," Durham said about AI-written resumes.
"You know what? You got your resume to me, that's great news," she continued.
According to the recruiter, there is a line that you need to be aware of if you're using AI to write your resume, craft a cover letter or fill out a job application.
You have to make sure that you're "operating with integrity" when you get AI software to do that work for you.
"If you need to apply to 50 jobs and you need 50 cover letters, absolutely get AI to do that," Durham said.
Jerry Lee, a career consultant who posts job tips on TikTok, shared a hack for applying to hundreds of jobs in just a few days that involves AI.
Since job applications ask you to add basic information about yourself — your name, your address, your phone number — Lee uses a Google Chrome extension to automatically input all of that.
Then, with job-specific questions like what work experience makes you right for the role, he uses ChatGPT to write the answers!
Can recruiters tell if your resume was written by AI?
You might be wondering if hiring managers and job recruiters can tell when your resume was written by AI instead of yourself.
"There's this huge misconception that recruiters can look at your resume and say, 'ChatGPT wrote this,'" Durham said.
"We absolutely cannot," she continued. "There's no way to tell."
But that doesn't mean you can just throw your work experience and skills into ChatGPT, ask it to write a resume based on the information and then submit whatever it gives you when applying for jobs.
"The best thing you can do is use AI, use it to your advantage but proofread, make sure it's in your tone of written voice and adjust it so that it reflects you," Durham suggested.
"Part of how you shine is your values and who you are," she said. "That is a risk with AI, that you're kind of losing your personal flair."
Why is having a good resume important?
Whether your resume is written by AI or you spent the time to write it yourself, having a good CV is always important when you're applying for jobs.
"Ultimately, everyone's resume is going into the same talent pool regardless of where you're applying," Durham said.
There's a "big myth" that applying with a certain format — like a PDF — or using certain words is going to bump your resume to the top of the pile, according to the recruiter.
"That's for the most part not true and it's not how the systems work," she said.
Durham also shared that if there are 1,000 applications for a job, a good recruiter will read every single one but sometimes that's not possible.
So, the recruiter revealed that you need to have an amazing resume — which is "critical" — but you also need to have an added asset: personability.
"Nothing can outweigh the power of networking and the power of personal connection to help get your resume opened and read because that's ultimately the biggest challenge," Durham said.
@emily.the.recruiter
HOW CAN YOU MAKE YOUR RESUME STAND OUT?!
If you're interested in more resume tips, Durham also told Narcity about resume red flags and what you should never have on your CV.
Not only can those tips save you time when you're putting together your CV but you also get a better chance at landing an interview and then getting hired!
