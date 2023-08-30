Recruiters Explained Everything You Need To Know About How To Negotiate Salaries & Raises
Can you lose a job offer by negotiating the salary? 👀
You probably want to be making more money but you might not know how to negotiate a salary, promotion or raise once you've gotten a job offer or after you've started working in a new position.
So, recruiters and hiring managers are posting on TikTok about everything you need to know for negotiating your pay.
That includes each part of the hiring process like when submitting your job application, during an interview, once you've gotten a job offer and even after you've been hired and started working.
If you're a job seeker or are just thinking about making a career move, here are tips and tricks from recruiters on TikTok — including @emily.the.recruiter, @heyhellorecruiter, and @hannagetshired — about negotiating your salary.
What do you do when a job posting doesn't include a salary?
@matthhearnden
Always, always, always ask for the salary range! Always. #jobsearch #jobsearchtips #jobseekers #salarytransparency #salary #salarynegotiation
TikToker @matthhearnden, who is a senior recruiter, shared that you should "always ask for the salary."
"Ask for the salary range from the recruiter as soon as you can. Even do it in the initial email, do it in the initial call," the recruiter said. "If nothing else they should be able to give you a salary range."
@matthhearnden also noted that it's potentially a red flag if companies, recruiters or hiring managers won't tell you the salary range for a position.
What do you do when a job application asks for your desired salary?
@matthhearnden
Replying to @page What should you do if the application asks for your desired salary? #jobsearch #jobseekers #jobsearchtips #jobseekertips #salary #salarynegotiation
Someone asked @matthhearnden what you should do if a job application asks you for your desired salary.
"Ideally, you probably want to put just some kind of range."
That's actually what the TikToker did to get their current job as a senior recruiter!
@matthhearnden noted that you should put a salary range in the application and then when you get to the interview, confirm that figure you put down when you applied.
Sometimes the person conducting your interview will bring it up but if they don't, the recruiter suggested that you use a line like, "I said this salary in the application, is that going to work?"
"You don't want to go on not knowing," @matthhearnden said.
Can you lose a job offer by negotiating the salary?
@bonniedilber
The hidden job market? Jobs being posted that a company doesn't intend to hire? Offers being rescinded due to a candidate negotiating? Let's talk about it! #jobsearch #caporfact #recruitingmyths
@bonniedilber, who works as a recruiter in tech, revealed a couple of recruiting myths that they've never seen in their nine years of work in talent acquisition.
"This belief that negotiating a job offer will result in the offer being rescinded," they said. "I have never once seen this happen. I've heard that it's happened to people so I don't want to say it doesn't happen but I just haven't witnessed it."
The recruiter has seen companies tell candidates that while negotiating isn't an option, the job offer is still on the table.
"I haven't seen a company say, 'Because you tried to negotiate we are no longer interested in moving forward with you as a candidate.' I could see that happening if it's done in a really rude and disrespectful way."
"Most companies do expect some level of negotiation so don't be afraid to negotiate your offer," the recruiter continued.
@matthhearnden stitched that TikTok and agreed with the take on job offers being rescinded when a candidate tried to negotiate.
The recruiter has never gone through a negotiation with a candidate, gone to the hiring manager or recruitment team and then been told to take back the offer.
"I don't want to say it never happened because I have heard of it happening although very, very, very rarely," @matthhearnden said.
"You should really always try to negotiate especially when you get the offer, when they've offered you the role. That's when you have the most leverage," they continued. "A company is rarely going to want to lose out on a candidate, a really good candidate, at the expense of a few thousand dollars."
Can you negotiate salary for your first job?
@emily.the.recruiter
Replying to @Eliana Laudadio can you negotiate your salary if it is your first job?? #salae #negotiate
If you're wondering how negotiating works in your first job in your line of work, @emily.the.recruiter — who has worked as a recruiter in tech — said, "Repeat after me: just because it is my first job doesn't mean I don't deserve to be paid a fair, liveable and reasonable wage."
"All of your experience counts as experience," the recruiter noted. "Your academic experience, your volunteer experience, your co-ops, your internships — all of that counts."
"They hired you because they know that you're qualified and so you're well within your rights to ask for more."
How do you negotiate a salary?
@emily.the.recruiter also shared what is believed to be "the world's best negotiation tactic" for negotiating your salary.
"It's actually silence," they said. "In many ways, silence shows confidence and also applies pressure."
Here's what the recruiter suggested: "Thank you so much for the job offer, it's been a great experience. Right now I'm targeting a role that's closer to the $90,000 mark so I'd love to understand what we can do to meet closer there."
Then, just be silent because if you go on about yourself, you might send the wrong message.
"It comes across as desperate and panicked."
@hannagetshired, who works at a tech hiring marketplace company, shared three things you should always do before you negotiate a job offer.
You need to understand how much your skills and experiences are worth, be able to articulate the value that you've added in your previous jobs and practice negotiating.
"Employers expect some sort of negotiation. If they're not open to it, it might be a red flag about the company, their compensation philosophy and their culture," @hannagetshired said.
When you get a job offer, they suggested getting a feel for which parts are flexible like salary, bonuses and equity percentages.
Then, you need to make it clear that you're interested in the job opportunity, reveal the salary you want and bring up your research.
Plus, @hannagetshired said everything needs to be in writing in your contract!
If you're negotiating with someone in HR, their priority is probably cutting costs, the TikToker noted.
But if you're negotiating with the hiring manager, "they probably have your back a little more. They've gotten to know you and have more leverage in making the case for you to get paid more."
What are salary negotiation mistakes?
@hannagetshired
Idk who this character is but shes gonna help you get paid more 🤑 #salarynegotiation #joboffernegotiations #salarytransparency #howtonegotiate #howtonegotiatesalary #joboffer
@hannagetshired revealed the mistakes you could be making while negotiating that are causing you to not get paid more money.
That includes sharing your current salary (share a higher number than what you'd actually be happy with instead), justifying your number based on your financial situation (use your qualifications and market data instead), and accepting the first offer (express excitement about the offer but then negotiate).
These are other mistakes you shouldn't make, according to @hannagetshired:
- going in cold without planning when you want to share your salary target and starting points
- oversharing instead of selectively revealing your current salary to give yourself more leverage
- presenting counter offers based on emotions rather than data or a competing opportunity
- accepting the first offer instead of negotiating
- negotiating over email
Should you ask about promotions and raises right after you start a new job?
@heyhellorecruiter
Replying to @l..o..r..i not on your first day! #recruitertok #careertiktok #jobsearch #careeradvice #recruiterlife #performancereview #careertips #careercoach #careers #professionals #recruiter #recruitertok
Someone on TikTok asked @heyhellorecruiter if it's inappropriate to ask about raises and promotions after you've been hired and on your first day of work.
"Never ever ever say you want a raise or a promotion definitely not on your first day at your new job to your new manager. It's not a good look. This is exactly what the employer's going to think, they're going to think it's premature and inappropriate," the recruiter said.
"It's going to give the impression that you're more interested in the compensation rather than meeting the expectations, learning the job and contributing."
While that doesn't mean it's bad to want more money or to achieve greater things, the first few months of a job should be seen as a trial period.
"In the early days of your employment, your top priority should be focusing on your performance, learning the job, building the relationship with your colleagues and your supervisor, and understanding the company's goals and values," @heyhellorecruiter said.
"It's generally best to wait until you've demonstrated your value to the organization before asking about a raise or a promotion," they continued.
Good luck, job hunters!