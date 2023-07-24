Recruiters Reveal Resume & Job Application Hacks You Need To Know If You Want To Get Hired
There's even something you should do after you've applied for a job.
Two recruiters are sharing a bunch of resume and job application hacks to help better your chances of getting hired.
So, if you're looking for tips and tricks about resume formats, what skills and work experiences to include on your application, and more, we've got you covered!
To figure out the best ways to level up your resume and job application, Narcity spoke with Emily Durham and Bonnie Dilber, who work as recruiters and also post TikToks that dish on everything about how to get hired.
They both revealed quite a few hacks that you need to know for resumes and job applications if you're a job seeker, including what you need to do after you've applied.
You read that right, folks — the work you need to do to get hired doesn't actually end once your application has been submitted!
Dilber shared her tips for how people can make their resumes and job applications not only better, but also more desirable to recruiters and hiring managers when they're applying for jobs.
"Keep it simple and readable," she said.
While you might think that flashy features like colours, pictures and graphics will set you apart from others, the recruiter said those really "aren't necessary."
Dilber also recommended not listing out the job description under each of your previous roles, whether that be in your resume or job application.
"Focus on your results and outcomes, with quantifiable metrics when possible," she continued.
Durham told Narcity about a lot of tips, tricks and hacks for standing out with your resume and job application if you want to get hired.
"There's really two things that recruiters are looking for," she said. "They're looking to see how you measure up from a skill perspective, but also from a value perspective."
You probably already know what it means to have the skills for a job, it's pretty self-explanatory. So, just make sure you look at the job description and see what you can realistically bring to the table.
"The values are something that sometimes people forget can be so beneficial," Durham said.
There can be hundreds or even thousands of people who have the same degree, skills and experiences as you.
What can set you apart from other applicants, according to the recruiter, is the ability to communicate, align with the company's mission, and connect with why you do your work.
So, you have to look at ways your resume can tie back to how you have both the skills and the values for the job.
Another hack from the recruiter when it comes to getting hired is being able to work with technology and opening yourself up to how AI can help you do better work.
"Every job seeker is thinking about how they're going to level up their profile over the next like, two to five years," Durham said. "It's AI."
Also, there's a myth that if you apply with a certain job application and resume format, use certain words, or submit through certain job sites, it's going to bump your resume up to the top of the pile.
"That, for the most part, is not true and it's not how the systems work," she said. "Ultimately, everyone's resume is going into the same talent pool regardless of where you're applying."
Giving an inside scoop as a recruiter herself, Durham shared that sometimes there are a thousand applications for a job and most of the time a recruiter will read every single one.
However, it's not always possible to go over every application.
That means you not only need to have a good resume, but also a connection made through networking to make sure your application and resume are actually read.
"That's ultimately the biggest challenge," the recruiter said.
Finally, Durham revealed that her biggest job application hack is reaching out to the person who is currently in the role at the company once you've applied.
"Forget the recruiter," she said. "Because of the job market, recruiters' LinkedIn messages are more flooded than ever. So, odds of you getting a response [are] not as great."
If you applied for a financial analyst job at Google, for example, the recruiter suggested going to LinkedIn, finding someone — or multiple people — doing that job at Google right now and sending them a message about wanting to talk through the position.
That can help ensure that your resume gets looked at because the employee might go to the hiring manager at the company and put in a good word for you!
Durham and Dilber also shared more with Narcity about what you need to do before you submit a job application and what you need to do when you get an interview.
According to Durham, there are some resume red flags that you should never have on your CV, including photos, addresses, non-relevant experience and more.
The recruiter's tips about what to leave off your resume can not only save you time when making your resume but also help you get noticed by recruiters, get an interview and even get the job that you're applying for.
Durham also shared that you should still apply for jobs if you think you're underqualified, because you need to "redefine what is underqualified" and redesign what experience means to you.
"If you genuinely consider unpaid work and learning experiences as part of your experience, you'll realize you're further ahead than you think you are," the recruiter said.
What're more, Dilber told Narcity about a couple of common interview mistakes that could be the reason why you're not getting hired for the jobs you've applied for.
The recruiter explained how a lack of knowledge of the job and the company, speaking in generalities instead of specifics, and not asking questions at the end can really tank your interview.
If you're looking for a job right now or thinking of making a career move soon, hopefully these hacks, tips and tricks about resumes and job applications can help you land an interview — and even hopefully get hired!
