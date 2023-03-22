I Asked ChatGPT Where I Should Live In Alberta & It Was Spookily Accurate
AI might just have all the answers!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I moved to Canada just over a year and a half ago and arrived in Calgary, where I've got to experience the highs and lows of living in a completely new city.
While I love Calgary, there's always part of me that wonders what else could be out there and whether there could be somewhere else in Alberta that could be better suited to what I want out of life.
So out of curiosity, I decided to ask ChatGPT to give me some insight into where else in Alberta I could be suited to given my interests and work situation.
So I asked as a 31-year-old single woman who likes to spend time outdoors but also loves to have plenty of restaurants, bars and coffee shops close by, where in Alberta is going to fit the bill.
The top choice is where I currently live...
According to ChatGPT at least, I've currently living right where I should be. Calgary was the AI's top choice which was pretty reassuring.
"As the largest city in Alberta, Calgary has a lot to offer. It has a vibrant downtown with plenty of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops," the AI said.
The city is also known for having tons of stunning parks and outdoor spaces too like Fish Creek Provincial Park and Nose Hill Park.
The city is also known for its festivals like the Calgary Stampede and Calgary Folk Music Festival too.
Cities came out on top
ChatGPT also suggested Edmonton as a great option due to its "lively arts and culture scene" with museums, galleries and theatres.
"The city also has a great selection of restaurants and bars, particularly in the Whyte Avenue area," it said.
There are also plenty of outdoor spaces too with parks and green spaces including the North Saskatchewan River Valley.
However for me personally, Edmonton is maybe a little bit further away from the Rockies than I'd like.
There are definitely some blind spots though
The last spot ChatGPT suggested the town of Canmore as a great place to live in my position with its "stunning views of the surrounding mountain peaks."
Canmore also has a good mix of outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, and mountain biking around Kananaskis as well as restaurants bars and coffee shops in the downtown area, it added.
While Canmore is one of my favourite places in Alberta and I'd move there in a heartbeat, it's also one of the most expensive spots in the province (a living wage there is a staggering $32.75), it's definitely a bit less realistic to live there on a single person's salary.
It's good to know that AI is backing my choices!