WestJet Is Having A Huge Sale On Flights Across Canada & Seats Are As Low As $36
Book your fall trips now! 🍂
If you're looking to snag yourself some cheap flights, you're in luck. WestJet is having a huge sale on flights across Canada so you can get your fall and winter trips booked in for less.
WestJet is offering over 1,800,000 discounted seats on flights across Canada for travel between August 15, 2023 and February 15, 2024, so it's the perfect opportunity to get an end-of-year city break for less.
All you have to do to score some cheap flights is book before 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on August 18, 2023.
The sale applies to Basic, Econo, Premium and Business seats too so now might be the time to splurge on some extra legroom.
There are a few blackout dates for the sale to keep in mind including September 29 to 30, October 1 to 2, 6 to 9, November 9 to 13, December 14 to 31, 2023, and January 1to 7, 2024.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.