westjet

WestJet Is Having A Huge Sale On Flights Across Canada & Seats Are As Low As $36

Book your fall trips now! 🍂

Creator
A WestJet flight.

A WestJet flight.

Wirestock | Dreamstime

If you're looking to snag yourself some cheap flights, you're in luck. WestJet is having a huge sale on flights across Canada so you can get your fall and winter trips booked in for less.

WestJet is offering over 1,800,000 discounted seats on flights across Canada for travel between August 15, 2023 and February 15, 2024, so it's the perfect opportunity to get an end-of-year city break for less.

All you have to do to score some cheap flights is book before 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on August 18, 2023.


The sale applies to Basic, Econo, Premium and Business seats too so now might be the time to splurge on some extra legroom.

There are a few blackout dates for the sale to keep in mind including September 29 to 30, October 1 to 2, 6 to 9, November 9 to 13, December 14 to 31, 2023, and January 1to 7, 2024.

As part of the sale, there are some absolute bargains to be had with flights starting from as low as $36 per person one-way from Abbotsford, B.C. to Calgary.
Flights from Victoria to Calgary can also be scooped up for as low as $51 one way and from Kitchener/Waterloo, flights to Calgary cost start from $65 one way, so if you've ever wanted to experience the Canadian Rockies in the fall, this might just be the time.
Those travelling from Vancouver can get flights to the stunning Kelowna, starting from $55.
So if you're looking to save some cash on your fall travel plans, you might just want to check out the WestJet sale.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Charlie Hart
Creator
Charlie Hart is a Travel Creator for Narcity Media focused on Canadian and global travel and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Loading...