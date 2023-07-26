9 International Flights From Toronto That Are 7 Hours Or Less If You Want A Trip Abroad
Long-haul flight who? ✈️
In the mood for a getaway? If you're looking for flights from Toronto that will take you to dreamy international destinations without spending a huge amount of time in the air, look no further.
There are plenty of countries you can fly to from Toronto in under 7 hours, meaning less time spent in the air and more time spent enjoying the destination.
Compared to some destinations such as Melbourne, Australia, which takes a whopping 22 hours non-stop to reach, a 7 hour flight sounds like a piece of cake. You can snooze, watch a movie or two and before you know it, you'll find that you've arrived at your vacation spot.
Sound good? Here are nine countries you can fly to direct from Toronto in 7 hours or less. Bon voyage!
Nassau, Bahamas
Flight Time: 3 hours and 5 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Nassau is the largest city and one of the most popular destinations in the Bahamas, offering a mix of historic architecture, modern restaurants, bars and coffeehouses as well as pristine beaches.
Here, you'll find secret sandbars and secluded pink-sand beaches. You can also meet the famous swimming pigs.
With Air Canada, a non-stop flight from Toronto to Nassau is just over 3 hours — you'll be there before you know it!
Varadero, Cuba
Flight Time: 3 hours and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: With lush forests, gorgeous beaches and a dynamic music scene, it's no wonder Cuba is a go-to vacation spot for Canadians.
Varadero is a popular resort town where you'll find one of the most famous stretches of sand, Varadero Beach, and it's also located near the capital city of Havana, which makes for a great day trip.
With Sunwing, a flight from Toronto to Cuba is less than 3 hours and 30 minutes, and you can also find all-inclusive vacation packages to the country for cheap.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Flight Time: 3 hours and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a quick beach trip? Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the place to go for year-round warm weather, with the coldest month, January, still seeing highs of over 22 C.
The city is home to beautiful golden-sand beaches with vibes to suit every traveller, whether you're looking for a calm place to lay under the sun, a beach where you can indulge in some marine adventures, or a beach with lively entertainment.
You can fly from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale in 3 hours and 20 minutes with Flair Airlines, which also offers low-cost fares to the city.
Cancun, Mexico
Flight Time: 4 hours
Why You Need To Go: Cancun is a popular city in Mexico for tourists and it's easy to see why.
Located in the Quintana Roo province along Mexico's breathtaking Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun is known for its stunning blue waters and white sand beaches.
The city also offers a vibrant nightlife scene, restaurants and opportunities for adventure, whether that's visiting nearby Mayan ruins or snorkelling in crystal-clear water.
With a flight time of just 4 hours from Toronto, Cancun is perfect if you want a quick trip to paradise. You can find direct flights to the city with WestJet.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Flight Time: 3 hours and 55 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Jamaica's Montego Bay offers the perfect blend of relaxing beach getaway and adventure-filled vacation.
The city is the third most populous in Jamaica, offering tons of attractions, luxe resorts and hotels, and bustling nightlife, especially on the "Hip Strip," the tourism epicentre of Montego Bay.
Direct flights to Montego Bay from Toronto take less than 4 hours each way — meaning you can spend less time in the air and more time soaking up the sun — and can be booked with Air Canada.
Dublin, Ireland
Flight Time: 6 hours and 25 minutes
Why You Need To Go: As the capital and the largest city in Ireland, there's tons of history and culture to experience in Dublin.
You'll find cobblestone streets, historical buildings, charming riverside settings and, of course, more than a few places to enjoy a good pint.
You can fly to the city directly from Toronto in about 6 and a half hours with Air Canada.
Lisbon, Portugal
Flight Time: 7 hours
Why You Need To Go: Portugal's capital is the perfect place to visit if you want a destination with tons of history and culture, delicious food and gorgeous weather.
In Lisbon, the sun shines 290 days a year and the temperature rarely drops below 15 C, making it perfect for strolling around and exploring.
With everything from museums to beaches, you'll want to get here as soon as you can. Direct flights from Toronto to Lisbon take 7 hours and can be found on Air Canada.
London, England
Flight Time: 7 hours
Why You Need To Go: If spotting royals and trips to museums sound like your idea of a good time, London may be the place for you this summer.
Here, you'll find iconic landmarks and attractions like Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, and the Tower of London, which is one of the world's most famous buildings.
The city also has some of the world's best restaurants, beautiful scenery and incredible theatre.
If you're itching to hop across the pond, you can fly from Toronto to London in 7 hours with Air Canada.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Flight Time: 5 hours and 35 minutes
Why You Need To Go: As the gateway to the land of fire and ice, Reykjavik, Iceland, is a great place to travel to for outdoor adventures.
The capital city can be reached from Toronto in less than 6 hours, making it perfect for a short trip. Here you'll find the hub of Iceland's culture and arts scene, great food, and natural wonders right at your door.
Iceland is also a great place to see the northern lights — just be sure to visit during the right time of year.
You can book direct flights from Toronto to Reykjavik with Air Canada, or from Hamilton to the city with Canada's new budget carrier, Play Airlines.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.