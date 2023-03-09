New Info Reveals The Best Days & Times To Book A Cheap International Flight In 2023
Flexibility is key!
Travel can get expensive and it's always nice when you can cut down on the costs with certain deals and travel hacks that will get you a cheaper flight.
American online travel agency CheapAir released new research that shares the best times and days to book flights for international travel and it can save you quite a bit of money on your next vacation.
As part of its 2023 International Airfare Study, CheapAir analyzed over 917 million airfares and studied the data of 10 world regions to get the most accurate data and offer travellers the best advice.
The best tip to secure cheap flights is to buy your tickets early.
However, if that's not an option, there are still tips for buying last-minute tickets.
While the best price is found closest to when a website publishes its travel pricing, that doesn't mean you can't find a reasonable deal closer to your travel date, according to the study.
The research also showed that flying mid-week, particularly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is the cheapest.
Leaving on a weekend is not recommended since the ticket prices are usually at an all-time high, especially on Sundays.
The website also noted that December is the most expensive month to travel.
The travel agency offered a further breakdown of the best time to book flights to 10 of the world's most popular travel destinations.
Here's a full breakdown.
Mexico
The best deals for a flight to Mexico are found between 1.5 to 10 months before your travel day.
The average price when you book the tickets in a reasonable time frame can be around US$504.
The cheapest day to travel to Mexico is on Wednesday, with flights being on average $95 cheaper that day.
If you're looking ahead for the remainder of the year, the best month to travel to Mexico in 2023 is September with flights being about $200 than other months.
Central America
If you're travelling to regions in Central America, the best time to book flights is 10 months in advance.
According to the study, the latest you should book is three months before your travel date.
The average flight to the region can cost $577.
The cheapest day to fly is on a Wednesday, when the tickets can, on average, be $65 cheaper.
The best time to go is in May since the flights will be way cheaper.
The Caribbean
Another popular tropical holiday destination is the Caribbean, and you’ll get the best deal if you book your trip at least two to 10 months in advance.
The average airfare is $548 and can be $79 cheaper if you book your departure for a Tuesday.
South America
If you wanted to venture further down south and explore South America this year, the study recommends you buy your tickets 2.5 to 10 months in advance.
The average airfare is $798, but if you fly on a Tuesday, you might be able to secure a cheaper ticket.
The ideal time to travel to the region is March and May, and the worst times are July and December.
Europe
If you're planning on a European vacation, try booking your tickets between 1.5 to 10 months in advance.
You’ll also want to avoid flying on a Saturday and instead look for flights on Tuesdays when tickets are on average $121 cheaper.
The average airfare to Europe is $986, and the cheapest month to travel there in 2023 is in March.
Africa
The average flight price to Africa is $1,287, and you can get cheaper tickets if you fly on a Tuesday rather than a Saturday.
The best month to travel to Africa is in March.
The Oceana region
The Oceana region may seem to be the furthest end of the world, and because of that, the ticket prices can also look dauntingly steep.
Some good news is that flights to the Oceana region are down by one-third compared to prices in 2022.
When booking your trip, try to book about 1.5 to 10 months in advance.
It's also recommended to fly on a Tuesday, which is when you can save $141 on average compared to other days of the week.
The best months to travel there in 2023 are October and November, which gives you plenty of time to book the trip.
Asia
If countries like Thailand and India have been on your bucket list, then booking 4.5 to 10 months in advance can get you the best deal.
Travellers can still expect to pay $2,046, which is the average airfare price to the region.
The cheapest day to travel to Asia is on a Wednesday, when the tickets are on average $286 cheaper than a flight on a Saturday.
Aim to travel in March since that will be the cheapest month to travel to Asia in 2023.
Middle East
If you're booking a trip to the Middle East, you'll want to book tickets 2.5 to 10 months in advance to get the best deal.
The average airfare is $1085, and the best day to travel there is on Tuesday.
Lastly, the study suggests that people be flexible with their travel dates because that can also help them secure cheaper flights.
Good luck planning your holidays for 2023, and remember to keep in mind all these tips to save on flights!
