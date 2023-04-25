PLAY Airlines Is Having A Huge Sale & You Can Get 25% Off Your Flight From Hamilton To Europe
The sale includes flights to Iceland.
If you're dreaming of a vacation then you're in luck. PLAY Airlines is having a huge sale on flights out of Hamilton and you can get 25% off your ticket.
The new low-cost Icelandic airline, which operates flights from Hamilton to Iceland, and Europe, is offering up to 25% off fall flights from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to select destinations. The sale is running from April 24 to 28, 2023 and is applicable for travel dates between September 12 to December 13, 2023.
The destinations with the most significant savings are Iceland, Copenhagen, Berlin, London, Dublin and Stockholm. You can get 25% off your flight to these cities, so get ready to visit the Blue Lagoon or wander the streets of London.
In order to get the deal, you can use the promo code FALL4PLAY on the PLAY website when checking out.
PLAY is a new airline to Canada, with its first flights launching out of Hamilton on June 22, 2023.
The carrier services a range of destinations across Europe including Athens, Paris, Porto, Lisbon, and Glasgow.
When you book a flight with PLAY airline, you can choose from a few different fare categories. If you're on a tight budget, PLAY Basic is a good one to go with as it comes at the lowest price and covers taxes and one personal item.
If you're alright with paying a bit more, you can choose between PLAY Value and PLAY Flex. These categories come with additional perks including checked luggage and priority boarding, and allow you to select your preferred seat.
Start packing those bags and planning your European itinerary!