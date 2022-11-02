Snowfall Warnings Are In Effect Across Canada Right Now & Some Spots Are In For 30 cm Already
Two days into November and multiple regions face snowfall warnings. 🫣❄️
Canada's winter forecast really does not let up, eh?
The winter weather forecast for the week is out and it looks like it'll be snowy for a good portion of Canada, with the prairies expecting a whole lot of snowfall into Wednesday.
Parts of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Nunavut all currently have snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for November 2.
In fact, nearly all of southern Alberta, as well as the southeast corner of B.C., could see snow on Wednesday.
Residents of Calgary could see up to 20 centimetres of snowfall, with more mountainous parts of Alberta seeing up to 30 centimetres.
The same goes for other major cities like Lethbridge, Airdrie and Red Deer.
Snow is also coming for a good section of central Saskatchewan, with cities like Lloydminster and Prince Albert also potentially seeing 10 to 30 cm over the next 24 hours.
Moving east, parts of Manitoba will also be affected, with Flin Flon, Gillam and other communities in the northern part of the province getting up to 30 centimetres of the white stuff.
The northern reaches of Quebec, along Hudson's Bay, can expect to see high winds and blizzard conditions, too. The same goes for regions of Nunavut like Coral Harbour.
All in all, it seems like this could be the first blow of a chilly winter in Canada.
If Canada's November weather forecast is any indicator, we're going to be in it for the long haul, with snow coming for nearly all of the country by the end of the month after abnormal warmth in some regions.
