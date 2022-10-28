7 Halloween Movies On Netflix Canada & Disney+ That Are Way Better Than 'Hocus Pocus 2'
"Don't get your knickers in a twist."🧙
All Hallows' Eve is practically here and there are so many Halloween movies on Netflix Canada and Disney Plus that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The long-awaited sequel of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus is getting lots of buzz, but when it comes to spooky films Hocus Pocus 2, just doesn’t compare to some other iconic flicks.
The return of the Sanderson sisters was highly anticipated but the sequel to the cult classic relied so much on nostalgia and just didn’t bring a unique plot to the table.
There are a lot of other spookily nostalgic movies and scary new films to stream on both Disney Plus and Netflix Canada much more worthy of a Halloween movie night, so grab your popcorn and get ready to scream.
Here are seven Halloween movies to watch this weekend that aren't Hocus Pocus 2 because, as often is the case, the sequel can't live up to the original.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Rating: 7.9/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of a place called Halloweentown, stumbles upon Christmas town and tries to understand the concept.
Halloweentown
Rating: 6.6/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: A young girl discovers that she, along with her mother and grandmother, are witches, and she must help her grandmother save a place called Halloweentown from dark forces. The sequel, Halloweentown 2, is also on Disney Plus.
Coraline
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix Canada
Why You Need To Watch It: Coraline is an adventurous girl who unlocks a door in her family's home that uncovers a portal to a world that oddly resembles her own. She soon finds out this place holds dark secrets.
Casper
Rating: 6.1/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: Afterlife therapist Dr. James Harvey and his daughter Kat move into a haunted mansion tasked to rid it of the spirits that live there. Kat meets a friendly ghost, Casper, along with his evil uncles and her and her dad try to help them cross over to the other side.
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Rating: 8.1/10
Where To Watch: Netflix Canada
Why You Need To Watch It: This horror series is a collection of eight different terrifying tales, each presented as its own mini-movie. The Dreams in the Witch House episode stars Rupert Grint (from Harry Potter) as a man searching to find out if his dead sister survived beyond the grave.
The Addams Family
Rating: 6.9/10
Where To Watch: Netflix Canada
Why You Need To Watch It: The Addams family welcomes their long-lost uncle Fester back into their quirky, creepy home and plan a celebration to wake the dead. It turns out this uncle may be an imposter sent to scam them. The sequel, Addams Family Values, is also on Netflix.
Mom's got a date with a Vampire
Rating: 5.8/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: Two kids can't wait to set their mom up on a date and get her out of the house but the plan takes a turn when they discover that her date is a vampire.