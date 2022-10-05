Ottawa's Haunted Drive-Thru Takes You Into A Dark Forest & You'll Want To Lock Your Doors
Enjoy from the (dis)comfort of your car.
If you love the scare factor during spooky season but don't want to get too close to monsters you can visit a drive-through Halloween attraction in Ottawa.
Deadwood Haunted Drive is back at Wesley Clover Parks and you can fill your evening with fear from October 14 to 31.
The attraction is rated for ages 13 and up, so it's not for the faint of heart. You never know what's lurking behind each corner as you slowly drive through the park trail. You'll want to keep your windows cracked and doors locked.
There will be seven haunted scenes that include some favourites from previous years and new scary themes. The attraction is keeping the details hush hush so as not to ruin any of the spooky surprises.
There will be special effects, creepy displays and about 20 to 25 scare actors ready to haunt your dreams each evening. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle and you can book a time slot online.
Deadwood Haunted Drive
Price: $45+ per vehicle
When: October 14 to 31, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in your car and lock your doors as you drive through this haunted trail full of spooky sites and scare actors.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.