A Paranormal Investigator Visited One Of Ontario’s 'Most Haunted' Spots & It Was 'Terrifying'
"That is enough for tonight."
Do you believe in ghosts? Paranormal investigator Krista Maryk visits all sorts of spooky spots around Ontario, and she's had some eerie experiences.
The Guelph local explores said-to-be haunted places across the province, and her videos have racked up a following of over 140,000 on TikTok and over 1,000 on YouTube. From haunted houses to underground tunnels, Maryk explores tons of creepy landmarks and areas.
This Ontario Town Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Canada Narcity | Youtube
She spoke with Narcity about one of the most haunted places in the province, and what she experienced there.
"One of the more haunted places [...] in Ontario is in what is said to be the most haunted town in Canada, which is Fergus, Ontario," she explains. "[...] And the most haunted building in Fergus is the Wellington County Museum and Archives."
"So back a few months ago, I actually had the opportunity to go and investigate it alone at midnight, which was crazy, and I definitely had some experiences there."
Maryk brought her own tools, including an EMF detector, which measures electromagnetic fields."When it spikes, that's when you know something might have passed through," she says. "So I would set it down and all of a sudden it would just randomly flash at random points, but there was no reason for it to randomly flicker like that."
She also did some dowsing rod sessions and spirit box sessions, both of which received responses.
"But I think the most terrifying experience at the museum was at the end of the night," she says. "I went up to the most haunted room by myself and I was just sitting down there and wanting something to happen, and I was facing the hallway and all the lights were off, and there was like a glow from exit light."
"[...] All of a sudden I see this shadow just shoot right across the hallway. And I was like, 'That's my sign. That is enough for tonight.' Because I was asking out loud, 'I want to see you, show me a sign,' and all of a sudden this shadow just walks right across and I'm the only one up there."
But what makes this museum so haunted? "I feel like it's just because of the rich history, that it's been around for so long and there's been a lot of lives that have been lived there and people died there as well," Maryk explains.
"So there's different reasons why people might maybe stick around in the afterlife, whether they're stuck, they come back because they really liked their time there, or it could even just be a residual haunting, which is more energy based."
Maryk also mentioned some other spooky spots in Ontario, including Casa Loma and Niagara-on-the-Lake. You never know what could be lurking in the shadows!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.