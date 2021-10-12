Trending Tags

7 Haunted Houses In Ontario That Are Open This Fall & Will Give You Goosebumps

Do you dare? 👻

7 Haunted Houses In Ontario That Are Open This Fall & Will Give You Goosebumps
@legends_ofhorror | Instagram, @legends_ofhorror | Instagram

Are you feeling brave? Here are seven haunted houses in Ontario you can visit this October if you dare.

Some of these scare sights will make you feel like you've stepped into a horror movie and aren't for the faint of heart. So if you are searching for something to do this Halloween, why not visit one of these terrifying attractions?

Scarehouse Windsor

Price: $20+ per person

When: Select dates from October 1-31

Address: 1441 McDougall Ave., Windsor, ON

Why You Need To Go: This indoor haunted house will let you explore scenes straight from your nightmares.

Website

Legends Of Horror

Price: $30+ per person

When: Select dates from October 1-31

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma has transformed into the Legends Of Horror this October, and you'll get to explore some of the dark and creepy spaces within the castle. While here, you'll also be able to get a boozy beverage at the spooky cocktail lounge.

Website

Haunt Manor

Price: $40.75+ per person

When: Select dates from October 2-31

Address: 9387 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have hours of fun, as your ticket gives you access to multiple haunted houses, mazes and a midway.

Website

Horror Hallways

Price: $19.99 per person

When: Select dates from October 1-31

Address: 9350 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: Horror Hallways is back, with a super scary demon theme.

Website

Martino Manor Haunted House

Price: $19.99 per person

When: Select dates from October 1-31

Address: 7 McIntosh Ave., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: The iconic haunted manor is back with an indoor experience and a maze.

Website

Screemers

Price: $29.95+ per person

When: Select dates from October 8-31

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Together with your friends, you can explore the spine-tingling sights full of costumed actors.

Website

FrightFest

Price: $43+ per person

When: September 25-October 31

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Your ticket gives you access to five immersive sites, including the Barn Of Terror.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

