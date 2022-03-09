7 Places To See Spring Bloom In Canada If You Want To Escape Into A Floral Paradise
Step into spring! 💐
Now that it's time for spring in Canada, that means it's also time for nature to turn into a colourful floral paradise of budding trees and blossoming flowers!
There are so many things to do during the season across the country when that warm and sunny spring weather rolls around.
One way to enjoy the season and the weather is to head outdoors and watch spring bloom all around you.
Whether it be cherry blossoms, tulips, trees, wildflowers or entire gardens that you want to check out, Canada is home to quite a lot of places that put on spectacular shows in the springtime.
Here are seven places across the country where you can see spring blossom if you want to soak up the colourful season!
Burrard Skytrain Station
Location: Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: If you want to see cherry blossoms, there might be no better place in the country to explore than Vancouver. You can check out the trees at Burrard Skytrain Station along with Queen Elizabeth Park, Stanley Park and neighbourhoods around the city to see beautiful pops of pink.
North Saskatchewan River Valley
Location: Edmonton
Why You Need To Go: The North Saskatchewan River Valley has 145 kilometres of trails where you can get around by bike, segway or foot and see cherry blossoms, budding trees and blooming flowers during springtime.
Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens
Location: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This botanical garden comes to life in the spring with 40 hectares of gardens just waiting to be explored as the season flowers bloom. There's even a rose garden with over 2,400 roses!
High Park
Location: Toronto
Why You Need To Go: From late April to early May, High Park is the place to be if you want to catch the cherry blossom trees put on a pink show!
Commissioners Park
Location: Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: In Ottawa, Commissioners Park is home to the Canadian Tulip Festival that happens in May and throughout the grounds, you can see vibrant tulip blooms of red, pink, orange and yellow.
Montreal Botanical Garden
Location: Montreal
Why You Need To Go: This botanical garden in Montreal bursts with colour each spring as the various species of trees and flowers bloom.
North Cape Coastal Drive
Location: Summerside, P.E.I. to Miscouche, P.E.I.
Why You Need To Go: North Cape Coastal Drive is 350 kilometres long and goes along the entire coast on the western side of P.E.I. and you can watch the season in full bloom from your car or get out along the way to stop and smell the flowers!