Casa Loma Is Transforming Into A Fairytale Palace With 'Dragon-Infested Tunnels'
You can travel underground to the Dragon's Den. 🐉
You'll be taken back in time at this fantastical event happening in Toronto this season. Casa Loma is transforming into a fairytale castle complete with giant dragons, medieval concerts, and more.
The Toronto landmark is bringing back its Imagine Dragons event from March 11 to 19, 2023. The immersive, theatrical experience will whisk you back to the Bygone Era where you can journey to a dragon's lair and meet knights.
This year, the castle has partnered with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which premieres March 31.
You can enjoy immersive photo experiences, activations, and more inspired by the film.
"One of our most beloved immersive experiences at the castle, Imagine Dragons will transport visitors back to another magical place and time," Nick Di Donato, CEO of Liberty Group said in a press release.
"We’re excited to be partnering with Paramount in advance of their film launch to offer an ideal family adventure for March Break, we fully expect another sell-out for one of the most exciting and imaginative experiential events staged in our city."
There will be several interactive performances taking place at the castle including some "sword action" in the Conservatory and a chance to learn some swordsmanship yourself.
You can take a trip along the 800-foot underground tunnel where you'll come face-to-face with dragons. At the end of the adventure, you'll be able to meet "the beast" in the Dragon's Den.
Other highlights of the event include medieval music concerts, an aerialist, and more.
Put on your finest armour and get ready to travel through "dragon-infested tunnels" at this magical experience.
Imagine Dragons
Price: $40 per person
When: March 11 to 19, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visit an enchanting castle full of dragons at this March Break event.
