Someone Compared The Cost Of Disneyland To Canada's Wonderland & The Difference Is Huge
"I still don’t see how that cost is worth it."
Theme parks can make for an expensive day out, especially when you take into account the cost of admission, food, and souvenirs. Depending on where you go, you could end up paying a lot more for your experience.
A Reddit user recently compared the prices of Canada's Wonderland in Ontario and Disneyland in California and the difference is pretty big.
"I didn't realize what a great deal Canada's Wonderland was until I tried booking Disneyland," the post reads. "170 USD per *day* vs 100 CAD per *year*."
"How do people do this?" the Redditor went on to ask.
The post has racked up two hundred comments in one day, with many people sharing their experience with the hefty cost of Disneyland.
"My friend you have yet to fully grasp how much it will cost," one comment says.
"I took my family of four to Disney over March Break. It ended up costing over [$]1300 CAN. For one day," a user posted.
Another brought up the extra cost of the fast pass to avoid waiting in lines all day.
"If you actually want to go on a decent amount of rides, cough up another 100 for the fast pass," they wrote. "Otherwise have fun waiting in lines for hours."
According to the Canada's Wonderland website, a day pass starts at $44.99. A season's pass costs $12.71 per month, or $89 total for seven months. You can also purchase a season's pass for $125 for seven months which includes WinterFest and Haunt.
Disneyland tickets start at $83 USD per day, but only if you stay for five days. For one day only, a pass costs $104 USD.
Canada's Wonderland is set upon 300 acres and features over 200 attractions while Disneyland covers a total of 500 acres and offers 136 "things to do." Some users pointed out that the parks are very different and are therefore difficult to compare.
"You honestly can’t even compare Wonderland to any of the Disney parks. I guess they are both theme parks, and they have bathrooms," one person said.
"Even if you really love Disney and/or have kids, I still don't see how that cost is worth it?" someone else chimed in.
Canada's Wonderland recently revealed that its 2023 season will begin on May 5. The park will feature two new rides this year along with a new Brazilian food festival.