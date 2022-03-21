This $1.5M Alberta House In The Middle Of A Forest Has The Most Amazing Mountain Views
There's a huge lake right there too!
This home is up for sale in Alberta and not only is it set right in the forest, but it also has the most amazing mountain views and a lake that's basically in the backyard. Best of all, it's under $1.5 million.
The house in Kananaskis has been built along the beautiful blue waters of the Lower Kananaskis Lake and you could basically live your dream life in the Canadian Rockies.
Lower Kananaskis Lake is right behind the property. Sotheby's
The 3300 sq ft home has an open plan living, dining and kitchen area with a wood-burning fireplace where you can make the most of the incredible views of the mountains through huge floor-to-ceiling windows. It's going to look like a postcard any time of year.
You can see the mountains through the house's huge windows.Sotheby's
It also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has views of the surrounding forest and has private access to a hot tub so it's perfect for after a long day of hiking or skiing.
The bathrooms also have super unique rock sinks.
One of the bathrooms in the house.Sotheby's
The Lower Kananaskis Lake is just a short walk from the property and it's the perfect spot for kayaking or paddleboarding.