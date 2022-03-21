Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta houses for sale

This $1.5M Alberta House In The Middle Of A Forest Has The Most Amazing Mountain Views

There's a huge lake right there too!

The Kananasksis house is set in a forest. Right: Mountains are visible out of a large window.

The Kananasksis house is set in a forest. Right: Mountains are visible out of a large window.

Sotheby's

This home is up for sale in Alberta and not only is it set right in the forest, but it also has the most amazing mountain views and a lake that's basically in the backyard. Best of all, it's under $1.5 million.

The house in Kananaskis has been built along the beautiful blue waters of the Lower Kananaskis Lake and you could basically live your dream life in the Canadian Rockies.

Lower Kananaskis Lake is right behind the property. Lower Kananaskis Lake is right behind the property. Sotheby's

The 3300 sq ft home has an open plan living, dining and kitchen area with a wood-burning fireplace where you can make the most of the incredible views of the mountains through huge floor-to-ceiling windows. It's going to look like a postcard any time of year.

You can see the mountains through the house's huge windows.You can see the mountains through the house's huge windows.Sotheby's

It also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has views of the surrounding forest and has private access to a hot tub so it's perfect for after a long day of hiking or skiing.

The bathrooms also have super unique rock sinks.

One of the bathrooms in the house.One of the bathrooms in the house.Sotheby's

The Lower Kananaskis Lake is just a short walk from the property and it's the perfect spot for kayaking or paddleboarding.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...