This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand Piano
Who's going to take the keys? 🎹
A $2.6 million bungalow is for sale in Alberta and its architecture is unique, to say the least.
The aptly-named "Piano House" literally looks like a giant grand piano set in the middle of the Alberta countryside.
Located in Pinnacle Ridge, which according to the realtors is one of the most sought-after communities in Springbank, the 2,700 sq ft property has amazing views of the surrounding fields and mountains and is just a short commute from downtown Calgary.
The four-bedroom home's minimal design was inspired by the Villa Savoye in France, a designated World Heritage Site.
If you think the outside of the house is cool, the interior is even more impressive with a super fresh and modern feel, high ceilings and massive windows so you can really take in the amazing views from any angle.
The bungalow has a huge open plan living room, dining room and kitchen set-up which is basically made for parties. The kitchen features quartz countertops and state-of-the-art appliances. It even comes complete with a beautiful open wine storage area that honestly looks like it would be a lot of fun to fill up.
The primary bedroom suite has access to its own private patio with a hot tub, a walk-in closet, a huge ensuite bathroom and a bathtub with its own spectacular views.
The party doesn’t have to stop when you head outside as the house comes complete with several decks, a hot tub and even a swanky-looking fire pit.