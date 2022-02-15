Sections

This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand Piano

Who's going to take the keys? 🎹

Calgary Staff Writer
Sotheby's

A $2.6 million bungalow is for sale in Alberta and its architecture is unique, to say the least.

The aptly-named "Piano House" literally looks like a giant grand piano set in the middle of the Alberta countryside.

Located in Pinnacle Ridge, which according to the realtors is one of the most sought-after communities in Springbank, the 2,700 sq ft property has amazing views of the surrounding fields and mountains and is just a short commute from downtown Calgary.

This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand PianoSotheby's

The four-bedroom home's minimal design was inspired by the Villa Savoye in France, a designated World Heritage Site.

If you think the outside of the house is cool, the interior is even more impressive with a super fresh and modern feel, high ceilings and massive windows so you can really take in the amazing views from any angle.

This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand PianoSotheby's

The bungalow has a huge open plan living room, dining room and kitchen set-up which is basically made for parties. The kitchen features quartz countertops and state-of-the-art appliances. It even comes complete with a beautiful open wine storage area that honestly looks like it would be a lot of fun to fill up.

This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand PianoSotheby's

The primary bedroom suite has access to its own private patio with a hot tub, a walk-in closet, a huge ensuite bathroom and a bathtub with its own spectacular views.

This Stunning Home Is For Sale In Alberta & It's Like Living In A Huge Grand PianoSotheby's

The party doesn’t have to stop when you head outside as the house comes complete with several decks, a hot tub and even a swanky-looking fire pit.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.