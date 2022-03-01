Editions

Calgary Weather Forecast Is Calling For 4 Days Of Snow & It Definitely Doesn't Feel Like Spring

It’s not quite patio season yet.

Calgary Staff Writer
Snowy skyline of Calgary, Alberta.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

Calgary's latest weather forecast is predicting that four days of snow are on the way for the city, despite March 1 signalling the meteorological start of spring.

Snow flurries are expected to hit Calgary overnight on Tuesday, March 1 and continue until Friday, March 4, with temperatures as low as -6 C, so the city's weather is making us wait a little bit longer before trading in our toques and winter coats.

According to the Weather Network’s forecast, spring is looking “especially tumultuous” across Canada. For March, April and May, Canadians will need to be extra patient in waiting for more consistent warm weather.

If you're not a fan of the colder weather, you can blame the weather phenomenon La Niña for this cold snap.

While February was pretty mild, a colder pattern is likely to hit Alberta in March “potentially bringing periods of mid-winter-like weather with snow”, the forecast said, which is great for Alberta's horse-skiing event taking place this month.

However, it added there’s the potential for “changeable temperatures” with ups and downs offsetting each other across the southern parts of the province including Calgary.

Meanwhile, areas north of Edmonton are also likely to be on the cool side.

“Periods of warm spring weather will eventually provide us with a delightful contrast to winter’s fury, which we’ve all experienced at times during the past three months. However, we still have a rocky road ahead with a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country,” the Weather Network added.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

