This Is What The Maple Leafs' Arena Looked Like The Last Time They Won A Playoff Series
It's quite the flashback.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are still trying to do something that has evaded them for quite a long time — win a playoff series.
It's been so long that a recent post sharing exactly what Scotiabank Arena, and the surrounding downtown Toronto area, looked like the last time they did has people scratching their eyes and having flashbacks.
If you need to jog your memory, the last time the Maple Leafs won a playoff series, the arena was the formerly named Air Canada Centre.
And oh boy, did the arena and surrounding area look a whole lot different.
An overhead picture posted to Twitter by Breakfast Television host Sid Seixeiro is what has people looking back, and his post has gone viral.
\u201cLast time the Leafs won a playoff series Scotiabank Arena was surrounded by parking lots instead of buildings.\u201d— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid Seixeiro) 1682619531
"Last time the Leafs won a playoff series Scotiabank Arena was surrounded by parking lots instead of buildings," he wrote.
When was the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff series?
The Maple Leafs last won a playoff series in 2004 when they defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round.
From wide-open parking lots to office buildings and condo towers sandwiched together, it's safe to say a lot has changed since 2004.
"This is a wild photo. That place looks so unbelievably different now," @Molnarian replied.
Others shared various other thoughts about this blast from the past, with one person commenting, "I remember my dad parking out front. Where the condos are now."
"Honestly in its own the exterior is kinda ugly, with the buildings around it it blends in more," another person commented.
You'd be hard-pressed to find any open space around Scotiabank Arena now, other than Maple Leafs Square — which continues to be jam-packed with fans hoping to say goodbye to this playoff drought.
The Maple Leafs will have another chance to win their first playoff series in 19 years on Saturday night in Tampa Bay, and hopefully say goodbye to this unwanted trip down memory lane.