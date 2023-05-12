Last Minute Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets Are Available For Game 5 & Here's How Much They Cost
Can they keep their season alive?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their backs up against the wall yet again Friday night as they continue the tall task of trying to win four games in a row and complete the comeback against the Florida Panthers.
Believe it or not, Leafs tickets are still available through Ticketmaster and StubHub for Friday's game, for any fans desperate to find themselves a seat inside of Scotiabank Arena.
While that might be surprising, the cost for Maple Leafs' fans to get into the building probably isn't.
Depending on where you look, a ticket is going to run you at least a few hundred dollars.
On StubHub, the cheapest pair of tickets available as of early Friday morning was going for $320, which would get you 19 rows high in section 307 of Scotiabank Arena.
Oh, and those tickets are standing-room only.
Tickets with an actual seat on StubHub were of course priced higher, with only a handful of seat options available for less than $400 per ticket.
On Ticketmaster, while original tickets have long since sold out, several Verified Resale Tickets are available.
The lowest price ticket on the site Friday morning was $337 which warns of a partially obstructed view.
However, Ticketmaster does have many more options for tickets under $400 each compared to StubHub, some of which can get you as close as row 5 in the upper bowl.
But, if shelling out hundreds of dollars to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs, for what could possibly be the final time this season, isn't your thing, there is one other way to score tickets — but you have to be quick.
\u201cThese never get old \ud83d\udc99\n\nEnjoy the game friends!\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1683053229
In the early afternoon before each home playoff game, the Leafs have been handing out free pairs of tickets to fans, by posting to Twitter from a specific location in the city, and the fan who gets there first will get free tickets.
The social media challenge has led to videos of fans feverishly running and biking across busy parts of the city, and many admittedly setting alerts on Twitter for when the Maple Leafs post, so they have the best shot at getting the tickets.
Sure, it involves a fair share of luck, but you could always give that a try and see if ticket prices have dropped if you're unsuccessful.
The Leafs and Panthers play Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 p.m., Friday.