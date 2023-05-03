A Toronto Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Chicken & It's All Because Of The Maple Leafs
They’ll be giving away 500 free chicken legs! 👀
A Toronto restaurant is offering the Toronto Maple Leafs a sweet deal if they manage to win the Stanley Cup this season.
Churrasqueira Martins will be giving away 500 chicken legs on Thursday and blowing up a billboard at Yonge & Dundas offering the Toronto Maple Leaf's free chicken for life if they can win the Stanley Cup.
Manager and owner Rui Martins, 26, told Narcity that he has been a lifelong fan of the Leafs, and now that they finally have a shot at winning, he wanted to add a little incentive.
"Honestly, since I was a kid, I've always wanted to see the Leafs win," said Martins. "And with the Leafs doing very well so far, you know, passing the first round since 19 years, I think we have a very good chance of winning this year [...], and I just kind of wanted to do something for the city and motivate them."
In collaboration with the restaurant's marketing team, Adz World Martins will be posting a billboard in Yonge and Dundas Square on May 4 that reads "Toronto Maple Leafs: If you win the Stanley Cup, you get free chicken for life."
Toronto Maple Leaf billboard mock up.Courtesy of Rui Martins
Ahead of the Leaf's game against the Florida Panthers on May 4, Martin will be handing out free chicken at Yonge and Dundas Square from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Although the chicken will be first come, first serve, so if you're looking to chow down a free leg, you want to head over a bit earlier.
Churrasqueira Martins gave away chicken sandwiches and put up a billboard back in 2021 to try and keep Kyle Lowry on the Toronto Raptors, but unfortunately, it didn't work out.
So hopefully, this year's billboard will help encourage the Leafs to take home the cup.