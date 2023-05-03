A TikTok Chef Made A $2K Pizza For A 'Celeb' & It’s 'So Extra For No Reason'
"This pizza makes me want to tax the rich."
Paying a little over $25 for a single pizza may sound expensive. However, that price tag seems like nothing for the celebrity clients of a TikTok chef who recently received an order to spend $2,000 just to prepare this dish.
TikTok user Chef Bae (@chefbae) posted a video of her shopping and preparing these pricey and yummy pies for her customers, who, she said, wanted the pizza as an appetizer during dinner.
The Los Angeles-based private chef decided to go to Erewhon — an upscale supermarket chain in California — to find all the ingredients she needed to cook.
@chefbae
Let’s make a $2k pizza for a celeb client #chefbae 👉🏼shoutout to a couple of great small companies I could support @caviarmermaid & #HinterlandHoney . . . #privatechef #laprivatechef #privatechefla #cheflife #chefs #chef #chefsofinstagram #wholefoodchef #chefplating #chefsofinstagram #chefsofinsta #chefsreact #chefreactions #mealprep #privatechefla #cheflife #chef #chefs #lacheefs #laprivatechefs #mealprep #celebritychef #celebrityprivatechef #chefbaerecipes
"I am wearing sunglasses because it is the 'Erewalk of Shame.' I’ve been here three times today," the content creator says in the clip before entering the store.
Once inside Erewhon, the content creator proceeded to select a variety of ingredients she paid a total of $944.48 at the register. Additionally, Chef Bae made online orders for honey from New Zealand and caviar, which she paid an extra $200 for.
After putting all the ingredients together and preparing the pizza, the TikToker finished the dish by topping the pizza with 24k gold flakes.
TikTok users have flooded the comment section of Chef Bae’s video in astonishment and disbelief.
The comment section on Chef Bae's viral TikTok video.chefbae | TikTok
"This pizza makes me want to tax the rich," one person wrote.
"This seems so extra for no reason, lol," another user shared.
"No shade to your job, but all I can think of is how many homeless people could be fed for the cost of a pizza!!" someone else commented.
So, what are some of the ingredients Chef Bae used to make this expensive dish? Here’s the list:
- Organic figs
- Full line of adaptogenic mushroom powder
- Organic almonds
- Sprouted gluten-free flour blends
- Two $30 Erewhon water
- Oils
- Organic Manuka honey from New Zealand (ordered online)
- Caviar (ordered online)
- Fulvic drops
- Beauty powder
- Collagen powder
- Microgreens
- Tomatoes
- 24k gold flakes
- Organic arugula
Buon appetito!