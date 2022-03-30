Tim Hortons' New Ice Cream Has 5 Flavours & I Ranked Them All From Best To Worst
It was very easy to pick the worst flavour. 👀
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Since Tim Hortons ice cream is now available in Canada, I tried all five flavours and put together a ranking of them from best to worst!
With these new frozen treats, there are five flavours you can get that are based on classic baked goods and drinks at Tim Hortons including donuts and Iced Capps.
The flavours are Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Fruit Explosion, Salted Caramel Iced Capp and Apple Fritter.
All of the treats can be found at certain grocery stores in Canada like No Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Fortinos, Metro, Sobeys and Walmart.
I tried all five ice creams so naturally, I have my favourites and ones that I don't really care for.
Taste is subjective but here's my ranking of the Tim Hortons ice cream flavours from best to worst.
1. Double Chocolate Donut
Tim Hortons ice cream Double Chocolate Donut flavour.
As someone who absolutely loves chocolate, it was not difficult at all to realize this is my favourite flavour out of all five ice creams.
Getting a spoonful with the chocolate ice cream, fudge ripple and chocolate donut pieces made my taste buds sing but I can understand that this might be too chocolatey for some people.
2. Apple Fritter
Tim Hortons ice cream Apple Fritter flavour.
The Apple Fritter is a classic Tim Hortons donut that I love and it was lovely to have all of those flavours replicated in the ice cream.
Even without the brown sugar cinnamon ripple, this would have been a top contender based on the apple-spice-flavoured ice cream alone.
3. Salted Caramel Iced Capp
Tim Hortons ice cream Salted Caramel Iced Capp flavour.
I prefer regular Iced Capps to Salted Caramel Iced Capps but this ice cream is surprisingly good and it really does taste like the classic Tim Hortons drink.
While the sweetness of this might be a turn-off to some, I quite enjoyed the sugary treat.
4. Birthday Cake Timbits
Tim Hortons ice cream Birthday Cake Timbits flavour.
This isn't my favourite of all five flavours because it can taste a little bit plain at times depending on what you get in your spoonful.
However, it's perfectly nice ice cream that actually does taste like you're eating a Birthday Cake Timbit.
5. Fruit Explosion
Tim Hortons ice cream Fruit Explosion flavour.
As someone who doesn't like the combination of dessert and fruit, I didn't really like the Fruit Explosion flavour.
The vanilla ice cream on its own is fine but I don't care much for the fruit ripple.
Maybe someone else would enjoy this though!