Tim Hortons Is Launching Its Own Ice Cream & You'll Probably Recognize The Flavours

Birthday Cake Timbit ice cream, anyone?

Get ready because Tim Hortons is now making ice cream that you can get at the grocery store and you'll probably recognize the flavours.

The Canadian coffee chain revealed on February 24 that it's taking the flavours of Tim Hortons and bringing them to freezers across the country with "Tim Hortons Ice Cream."

All of the ice cream flavours are made in Canada using 100% Canadian dairy in partnership with Shaw's, an Ontario-based ice cream producer.

There are five different ice creams available with this lineup that are all based on familiar favourites at Tim Hortons.

The flavours are Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

Salted Caramel Iced Capp is Iced Capp flavoured ice cream with salted caramel flakes and ripples.

Double Chocolate Donut is chocolate ice cream with chocolate donut-style pieces and fudge ripples.

With the Birthday Cake Timbits, it's birthday cake flavoured ice cream with rainbow sprinkles and donut-style pieces.

Apple Fritter is apple spice flavoured ice cream with apple pieces and brown sugar cinnamon ripples.

Then the Fruit Explosion ice cream has muffin-style pieces and fruit ripples.

Tim Hortons Ice Cream will be available in the coming weeks at grocery stores across Canada including at Co-Op, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Maxi, Provigo, Loblaws, Fortinos, Your Independent Grocery, Longo's, Metro (in Ontario only), Sobeys, Safeway and Walmart.

If you go to Timmies often, you might want to keep an eye on how much your total is because it's expected that prices will increase at Tim Hortons this year due to continued elevated costs and inflation.

