A Tim Hortons Truck Is Giving Out Free Ice Cream In Toronto This Weekend & It's Chillin

Toronto Associate Editor
​Lisa holding a pint of Apple Fritter ice cream from Tim Hortons. Right: Tim Hortons sign in Toronto.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime

The summer warmth is finally here, and you know what that means, right? You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Tim Hortons is listening to the people and are giving Torontonians the chance to try their new ice cream for free!

For a limited time, people in Toronto can join Tim Hortons in kicking off the summer vibes by trying a free scoop from a Tims Ice Cream Truck.

"We're excited to surprise and delight Torontonians with scoops of our new Tim Hortons Ice Cream - which brings our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension," said Sourabh Malik, the vice president of CPG at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

Yes, you heard that right, a Tim Hortons ice cream truck will be spotted at three locations from June 17 to 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you're looking for a way to cool down this weekend then you can visit the Tims Ice Cream Truck on:

  • Friday, June 17, 2022, at Green P Parking Lot #227 on 105 Spadina Ave
  • Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Bentway on 250 Fort York Blvd
  • Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Harbourfront Centre on 235 Queens Quay W.
Also are you a fan of Birthday Cake Timbits, Salted Caramel Iced Capp or the Apple Fritter? Because it's your lucky day! All these flavours now come as Tim Hortons' ice cream options! WHAT?

Five different ice cream flavours from Tim Hortons.Five different ice cream flavours from Tim Hortons.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity,

In other words, you can head over to the limited-edition truck and choose from five different flavours that include: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.
"Our new ice cream pints are bursting with flavour with inclusions like caramel, apple and chocolate donut pieces. We can't wait to ring in the summer by treating our guests to the ice-cold taste of Tims," Malik added.
If you're away this weekend, or simply miss them, don't fret because the ice cream will be available at select grocery stores across the country.
