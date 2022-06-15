A Tim Hortons Truck Is Giving Out Free Ice Cream In Toronto This Weekend & It's Chillin
Calling all ice cream lovers!
The summer warmth is finally here, and you know what that means, right? You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Tim Hortons is listening to the people and are giving Torontonians the chance to try their new ice cream for free!
For a limited time, people in Toronto can join Tim Hortons in kicking off the summer vibes by trying a free scoop from a Tims Ice Cream Truck.
"We're excited to surprise and delight Torontonians with scoops of our new Tim Hortons Ice Cream - which brings our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension," said Sourabh Malik, the vice president of CPG at Tim Hortons, in a press release.
Yes, you heard that right, a Tim Hortons ice cream truck will be spotted at three locations from June 17 to 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
If you're looking for a way to cool down this weekend then you can visit the Tims Ice Cream Truck on:
- Friday, June 17, 2022, at Green P Parking Lot #227 on 105 Spadina Ave
- Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Bentway on 250 Fort York Blvd
- Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Harbourfront Centre on 235 Queens Quay W.
Five different ice cream flavours from Tim Hortons.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity,