I Tried Tim Hortons' New Plant-Based Breakfast Items & They Taste Just Like The Real Thing
You could have fooled me into think they were real meat!
I taste-tested Tim Hortons' new plant-based breakfast items and honestly, you can't even tell they're not made with real meat.
A good, old-fashioned Timmies breakfast can really hit the spot sometimes. But, for vegetarians or those who might be trying to limit their meat consumption, it can be a hard thing to get on a regular basis.
So, for all the more veggie-focused folks out there, Tims has two new breakfast items that use Impossible Sausage – a plant based sausage patty.
The two items are their Harvest Breakfast Sandwich, made with either a bagel, a biscuit, or an English muffin, and their Harvest Breakfast Wrap. Both cost around $4.49 each, depending on your exact location.
The breakfast sandwich.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
I tried the sandwich first, which I got with an English muffin. It looked and smelled exactly like the typical sausage breakfast sandwich. And, even after taking a bite, I had to double, and triple, check they didn't give me a regular sausage sandwich by accident.
It tasted almost exactly like the real thing. I was honestly blown away. While, yes, it didn't taste exactly like the regular sausage patty, you could have told me it was a different spice blend and I would have been none the wiser!
The Impossible Sausage patty.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
It was a great breakfast item and, let me tell you, it did not last long (because I ate it in like five minutes).
As for the wrap, it's exactly the same situation as the sandwich. It tastes just like real meat. I will say though, that this wrap wasn't really for me.
It's no fault of the ingredients, but the sauce inside the wrap didn't really do it for me and I ultimately threw it out. Please take this with a grain of salt though, because I'm someone who doesn't really like condiments.
Inside the breakfast wrap.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
I will say that both of these items are stellar choices though if you're looking for a meat-free breakfast at Tims, with the sandwich being a major "order-again" item for me.
The breakfast wrap's packaging.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
As for the wrap? Well, it's not really my style. I thought it was a little gross, but I don't think that has anything to do with the quality of the Impossible Sausage.
Heck, that sandwich might even be my go-to for Tims breakfast from now on. I mean, it was way better than the new limited edition Justin Bieber Toronto Maple Leafs Collab Timbits, and could even pair nicely with the new iced tea refresher!