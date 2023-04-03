A Guy Won't Take His GF To Restaurants Because She Eats 'Kids Food' & Others Feel His Pain
She REALLY loves chicken tenders.
While some people will choose to try something new and different when going out to a nice restaurant, others may decide to stick to what they know even if it's really simple.
One man shared his frustrations on Reddit saying he's done taking his girlfriend to nice restaurants because not only is she a "picky eater" but he says she also tends to order "children's food" whenever they go out. His seemingly minor confession has since blown up, with many other sharing their own struggles with loved ones who don't reach for variety.
The Redditor shared his story on the popular forum Am I The A**hole where he wrote his girlfriend eats like "she is 10 years old."
He also included a list of some of the foods she refuses to eat including: anything with bones, pasta without a red sauce, garlic, spicy foods, ketchup, pastries with fruit and any "non-American" food.
The man then explained that his girlfriend orders the same meals when they go out, which typically consist of a burger or chicken tenders and fries.
"To me it's kind of embarrassing to go to a restaurant where there is a dress code and for her to order chicken tenders and fries," he shared.
"It especially bothers me that since I typically pay, I end up paying 15 bucks for chicken tenders that I could get from the freezer section at Walmart for 5 bucks."
The man then shared that a "very nice dinner place" opened up in their area and his girlfriend has been "dying to go."
However, when he asked her what she would order if they went, her answer was the same as always: chicken tenders.
"I asked her what's the point of going then if I can toss some tenders in the air fryer for her and not spend a ridiculous amount of money on it."
The conversation then led to him saying it was a "waste of time and money" for her to get "little kid food" at a fancy restaurant, and that led to his girlfriend getting upset.
"She interpreted this as me calling her a little kid. I clarified that I wasn't calling her a child, however it is kinda childish for her to eat the way she does."
It looks like the man isn't alone with feeling frustrated by his girlfriend's eating habits. Many people have commented on the post sharing their sympathies.
"I don’t see the point in taking her to an expensive restaurant with a very specific type of cuisine and her getting fries or chicken fingers. Why is she dying to go there anyway??" one person said.
Others shared their own experiences with dating picky eaters.
"I dated a picky eater and the last straw was when he didn't want to eat at this cafe in our city I've been dying to go to and instead would go to McDonald's," another person shared and added that they were in their mid-20s at the time.
"I had an ex that was McDonald's or Pizza Hut only. Drove me insane!" another Redditor commented.
"I hate people like this. Grown ass adults who eat like a kid. Sure, a burger or chicken tenders is fine, but most meals? Develop a palate. I would never date someone like that," another person wrote.
Many people were also left wondering what the fancy restaurant is that the man is referring to in his post as "most upscale restaurants [they] know don’t serve chicken fingers or fries."
Some people also commented that "kids don't even eat like this" and many have a more "refined pallet" than the Redditor's girlfriend.
Based on all the advice and sympathy the man has received, we're curious to know how he plans to move forward with his and his girlfriend's date nights, especially now that it's such a tender subject.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.