7 Sweet & Spicy Dates In Toronto To Take Your Boo On This Fall
Time to get cozy!
Cozy season is here, and if you're looking for cute date ideas to take your favourite person on in Toronto, then you'll want to keep these spots in mind. You can add some spice to your season by visiting pumpkin patches, spooky castles, and more with your boo.
Grab a warm latte and get ready to "fall" in love this autumn.
Wander through a pumpkin village
Price: $12+ general admission
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a glowing pumpkin village together at this new pop-up, Pumpkinville. You can decorate pumpkins, see tons of sculptures, and even explore a Halloween trail.
Have a date in a pumpkin patch
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 16, 2022
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall N' Leaves is back with its adorable pumpkin pop-up, and you can cozy up around a fire with fall treats and snap some cute pics.
Imagine you're in Europe at a fall market
Price: Free
When: Weekends, October 8 to 23, 2022
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is a romantic spot to visit during any time of year, and you can imagine you took a fall trip to Europe as you wander through the Fall Market. Details have yet to be announced, but you can expect tons of charming autumn vibes.
Get spooked at an amusement park
Price: $44.99 + per ticket
When: Select nights from September 23 to October 30, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt is back at Canada's Wonderland, and you can explore a new maze under the mountain as well as a Day of the Dead festival.
Go on a romantic fall stroll
Price: Free
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a walk through the fall colours with your favourite person at Evergreen Brick Works. There are several scenic trails to choose from, and depending on the day, you could stop by the farmer's market afterwards.
Visit a haunted castle
Price: $35 + per person
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is turning into a haunted castle just in time for spooky season, and you'll want to keep each other close as you wander through eerie halls.
Dance at a real-life ball
Price: $54 + per person
When: October 6 to December 4, 2022
Address: 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take your date to an enchanting ball at the Bridgerton Experience, which will make you feel like you're actually in the show.
