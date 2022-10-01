Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Sweet & Spicy Dates In Toronto To Take Your Boo On This Fall

Time to get cozy!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman and man standing by pumpkins. Right: Two women standing in a house made of pumpkins.

Woman and man standing by pumpkins. Right: Two women standing in a house made of pumpkins.

@chelscapunitan | Instagram, @pumpkinvilleto | Instagram

Cozy season is here, and if you're looking for cute date ideas to take your favourite person on in Toronto, then you'll want to keep these spots in mind. You can add some spice to your season by visiting pumpkin patches, spooky castles, and more with your boo.

Grab a warm latte and get ready to "fall" in love this autumn.

Wander through a pumpkin village

Price: $12+ general admission

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a glowing pumpkin village together at this new pop-up, Pumpkinville. You can decorate pumpkins, see tons of sculptures, and even explore a Halloween trail.

Website

Have a date in a pumpkin patch

Price: Free admission

When: September 30 to October 16, 2022

Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fall N' Leaves is back with its adorable pumpkin pop-up, and you can cozy up around a fire with fall treats and snap some cute pics.

Website

Imagine you're in Europe at a fall market

Price: Free

When: Weekends, October 8 to 23, 2022

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is a romantic spot to visit during any time of year, and you can imagine you took a fall trip to Europe as you wander through the Fall Market. Details have yet to be announced, but you can expect tons of charming autumn vibes.

Website

Get spooked at an amusement park

Price: $44.99 + per ticket

When: Select nights from September 23 to October 30, 2022

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt is back at Canada's Wonderland, and you can explore a new maze under the mountain as well as a Day of the Dead festival.

Website

Go on a romantic fall stroll

Price: Free

Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a walk through the fall colours with your favourite person at Evergreen Brick Works. There are several scenic trails to choose from, and depending on the day, you could stop by the farmer's market afterwards.

Website

Visit a haunted castle

Price: $35 + per person

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is turning into a haunted castle just in time for spooky season, and you'll want to keep each other close as you wander through eerie halls.

Website

Dance at a real-life ball

Price: $54 + per person

When: October 6 to December 4, 2022

Address: 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take your date to an enchanting ball at the Bridgerton Experience, which will make you feel like you're actually in the show.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

