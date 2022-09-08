Locals Just Named The Best Restaurants For Dim Sum In Toronto & Many Are Budget Friendly
Who's craving some har gow right now 🤤🥟?
The 6ix has a pretty diverse food scene, so it's not surprising that there's a ton of places to go "yum cha" here, which is a Cantonese term that refers to having Chinese dim sum and tea -- usually during brunch.
But to find out which spots really stand out in Toronto, Narcity asked its wonderful readers for their dim sum recommendations in the city.
From baked egg tarts to salted egg yolk buns, they named spots that serve up a variety of Chinese brunch classics that dim sum enthusiasts wouldn't want to miss out on.
Without further ado, here are six restaurants in Toronto, according to locals, are the best for dim sum.
Pearl Harbourfront Chinese Cuisine
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: This harbourfront gem is a great place to enjoy good dim sum with a side of waterfront views.
So grab the fam, invite your friends, and have a family-style meal at this spot that some Torontonians say is the best for dim sum.
Rol San Restaurant
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 323 Spadina Ave Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: A well-known spot in the downtown core, Rol San is a favourite among locals. And the best part is that their congee comes out thick and packed with flavour.
If you find yourself needing a warm pick-me-up on a winter day, their century egg and pork congee hits the spot.
Dim Sum King
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 421 Dundas St., W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Sometimes you just need a good ol' dumpling to brighten your day, and it doesn't always have to be in a soup or steamed. This spot serves some locally-acclaimed deep-fried dumplings at less than $5 per order.
Tremendous Chinese Restaurant
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 3550 Wolfedale Rd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Go: With over 2,000 Google reviews, this restaurant has been named by locals as one of the best to get dim sum in the 6ix.
It stays open past 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, making it a great option for even late-night merrymakers in the area.
Rosewood Chinese Cuisine
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 463 Dundas St., W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Another late-night recommendation for foodies, this spot updates its menu seasonally and offers all-you-can-eat dim sum every day, all the way until 3 am!
Dynasty Chinese Cuisine
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 69 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: Located in trendy Yorkville, this restaurant has served Chinese cuisine to its customers for over two decades. It offers a host of classic preparations and also patio dining options in the summer.