21 Toronto Restaurants Were Named 'The Greatest' In The City & They'll Have You Drooling
How many have you been to?
Calling all Toronto foodies! OpenTable recently revealed 21 "essential" restaurants in the city and the list will have you drooling. From Italian eateries to Mexican spots, these venues are considered Toronto's "greatest restaurants" to eat at right now.
Included in the list is Scaramouche Restaurant, which was named as Canada's best fine dining spot in Tripadvisor's 2021 Traveller's Choice Awards. The menu features French haute cuisine and dishes like Butter Poached Half Lobster and Filet Mignon.
Other notable restaurants are El Catrin, a Mexican resto located in the historic Distillery District and Blueblood Steakhouse, which is located in Casa Loma and is known as "one of Toronto's most luxurious steakhouses."
Kōst is another venue that made the list. The restaurant boasts incredible views of the CN Tower and offers a Baja inspired dining experience.
Here are all of the restaurants named in OpenTable's "essential" list:
- Steam Whistle Biergärten
- Chiado
- Giulietta
- Canoe Restaurant and Bar
- Kōst
- Grey Gardens
- Joso's
- Scaramouche Restaurant
- George Restaurant
- Terroni (Queen West)
- Yasu Toronto
- Té
- El Catrin
- Parellel
- Fresh on Crawford
- Bar Isabel
- Blueblood Steakhouse
- Pukka
- Koh Lipe Thai Kitchen
- R&D
- Alma
OpenTable also revealed the "top-notch Italian restaurants to try in Toronto" so if you're craving carbs, you'll want to make a reservation at one of these spots.
The roundup features popular venues like Terroni Queen, Oretta, and Sofia.
It also includes Don Alfonso, which was named the second best Italian dining spot in the world for 2023. The swanky, Michelin-starred restaurant has a new home in the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel and is recognized for its "Mediterranean-style dishes" and "gastronomic philosophy."
If you're looking for a new place to dine at in Toronto, this list of the city's "greatest" restaurants offers lots of inspiration.