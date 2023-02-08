You'll Be Able To Ski Or Snowboard In Downtown Toronto For Free This Month & Here's Where
Turn your winter blues into "WooHoos!" ⛷.
Have you ever wanted to try skiing or snowboarding without having to drive a couple of hours out of Toronto and spending a lot of money doing it? Well, there might be an event in the 6ix that could solve your yearly struggle.
Torontonians will soon be able to spot a ski hill in the middle of Nathan Phillips Square, and no, this isn't a joke.
Go Skiing Go Snowboarding and the Ontario Snow Resorts Association are setting up a ski hill in the square on February 15 and 16, where Torontonians can "slide on snow in this unique inner city-based experience," a spokesperson said in an emailed press release.
The experience will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is "free to downtown dwellers, commuters, families and anyone who wants to try sliding on snow, this unique city-based experience is designed to invite as many first timers to try winter snow sports in the heart of Toronto."
You won't need to worry about finding any gear either. Everything will be provided. All you have to do is bring your spirit and sign up.
They said they will turn "snowsports-curious Torontonians" away from their "winter blues" and into their "winter WooHoos." Now, doesn't that sound like so much fun?
"Skiing and snowboarding are an essential part of Canadian culture. By bringing the snow to downtown Toronto, the Ontario Snow Resorts Association is demonstrating its collective commitment to introducing as many people as possible to the joys of being outdoors and sliding on snow during winter", Kevin Nichol, the President of the Ontario Snow Resorts Association, said in a press release.
So, get ready to shred the gnar.
Skiing or Snowboarding in Nathan Phillips Square
Price: Free
When: February 15 and 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Address: 100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try skiing or snowboarding for the first time in the heart of Toronto.