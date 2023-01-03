There's A Petition To Change Nathan Phillips Square's Name & People Are Loving The Alternative
Is it time for something new?
Have you ever wondered why one of Toronto's most popular locations is called Nathan Phillips Square? Well, people on Reddit would like to change it, and the suggestion might be better.
Someone posted an unofficial petition on Reddit asking to change the name of Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto to Nathan Fillion Square, and some people are not opposed.
"I wholeheartedly support this petition," one person said.
Nathan Fillion is a Canadian-American actor known for his roles in Firefly,Castle, and The Suicide Squad. According to IMDb, he was born in Alberta and lived most of his life in Canada before chasing his dreams in the U.S.
"I'm down if he agrees to Firefly season 2," a Redditor said.
"I support and encourage this," another commented.
But this isn't the first time his name has been suggested for a popular spot in Canada. In 2021, CTV News reported that the City of Edmonton renamed City Hall to Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavillion for a weekend "to mark the premiere of The Suicide Squad."
Why is it called Nathan Phillips Square?
Nathan Phillips Square is located on Queen Street West and Bay Street, AKA the heart of Toronto. According to the City's website, "every year, over 1.8 million visitors attend a variety of community and special events hosted at the Square, such as the Cavalcade of Lights, New Year's Celebrations, Remembrance Day Celebrations, concerts and more."
Most people know the square for the famous Toronto sign, a great photo opportunity in the middle of a bustling city. But who was Nathan Phillips?
According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Nathan Phillips was a politician, and mayor of Toronto between 1955 and 1962.
Apparently, he was known as "the mayor of all the people" and "Toronto's first Jewish mayor," "his mayoralty marked a turning point in the city's history as it transitioned from a Protestant enclave to a multicultural metropolis."
So, even though many upvotes and comments were supporting the name change, others believe "it's named after an actual bada**, instead of a man who plays one on tv."