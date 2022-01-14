8 Heated Patios In Toronto That Serve Brunch So You Don't Have To Make Eggs Benny At Home
From rooftop terraces to cozy tents.
The cold weather isn't putting an end to patio brunch dates at these spots around Toronto.
These heated patios are serving up delicious morning feasts, so you can forget about trying to poach an egg at home. Put on your warmest brunching attire and head to one of these terraces to enjoy stacks of pancakes, boozy drinks, and more.
School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cheesy bacon French toast, apple crumble cakes, and more out-of-this-world brunch food await at this heated patio.
Fox on John
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 106 John St. #3, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The "Fox and Fire" patio has heaters, blankets, bonfires, and daily brunch. Plus, the entire menu is capped at $20.22 for the month of January, so it's the perfect excuse to indulge.
Baro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend your weekend brunching on this gorgeous all-season rooftop patio that's reopening January 12.
Smith
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 553 Church St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy patio has European vibes and a range of brunch dishes, from strawberry cheesecake pancakes to brisket hash.
Eighteen30
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 9 Clarence Square, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Eighteen30's heated tent will keep you cozy as you indulge in all sorts of comforting brunch fare like eggs Benedict and potato pancakes.
Old School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: From pancakes topped with a mountain of blueberries to gooey mac and cheese, this brunch spot has all the comfort food you need to start your day.
Sofia
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 99 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling fancy, head to this spot for some upscale Italian-style brunch. The colourful patio is open for morning feasts every weekend, and you can order plates like lobster Benedict.
Wish
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 3 Charles St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach-inspired spot has tons of brunch dishes, including vegan options. Reservations must be made online in advance.
