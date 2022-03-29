This Massive Slide In BC Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again & There's An Epic View
Embrace your inner kid!
If you've been longing for the nostalgic feeling of being a kid again, look no further than this giant slide in B.C.
It's the perfect weekend activity for anyone looking for some serious fun and epic views.
The super fun slide is located on Vancouver Island inside of a massive architectural skywalk called The Malahat SkyWalk.
It is a 20-metre spiral slide that twirls around the center of the structure and you will even get your own magic carpet to sit on while you slide through it.
You'll be adding this to your summer plans ASAP because this will be a super fun adventure day for you and your friends.
The slide is quite futuristic and definitely a major upgrade from any Mcdonald's playground you may have been used to as a kid.
Hopefully, you're okay with heights because this super tall building is a grand 250 m above sea level.
You'll feel like you can touch the clouds!
From the skywalk around the slide, you will have amazing panoramic views of the deep blue ocean and surrounding mountains including, Mt. Baker, Finlayson Arm and the Saanich Peninsula.
It's a super unique attraction that appeals to all ages and it's unlike anything else seen in B.C. before.
There are so many levels to this building and each is open so no matter where you stand you know you will still get those stunning views.
If you are brave enough to climb to the top levels, the feeling of being up there will be so surreal and worth it for the stunning views.
The Malahat SkyWalk
Price: $34.95
Address: 901 Trans-Canada Hwy, Malahat, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Malahat Skywalk has a giant slide that will make you feel like a kid all over again. It's the perfect summer plan and will surely need to be added to your bucket list.