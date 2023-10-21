8 Of The Best Restaurants & Cafes On Vancouver Island & These Hidden Gems Are Easy To Miss
You should definitely check these out on your next trip!
Vancouver Island in B.C. has much more to offer than just picturesque views; it also has an incredible food scene if you know where to look.
The island is filled with cafes and restaurants and some of the best ones are tucked away in the woods or along the water and they're certainly worth a visit if you know where to find them.
I live on Vancouver Island and can confirm there are a lot of restaurants I have stumbled upon and fallen in love with thanks to the incredible dishes they serve. I now continue to go back to certain ones anytime I'm in the area.
Rather than focus on my own opinions though, I turned to Reddit and Yelp to see what locals recommend when it comes to hidden gems on British Columbia's largest island.
Here are eight cafes and restaurants that are highly recommended and that you should check out on your next trip to Vancouver Island.
Charlotte & The Quail
Address: 505 Quayle Rd, Saanich, BC
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Charlotte & the Quail is a quaint restaurant tucked away in a beautiful garden. The inside of the restaurant is cute and cozy with bright wallpaper and pillows and even the drinks are stunning with flowers decorating each one.
The restaurant's menu is inspired by the seasons and changes depending on the ingredients they receive from nearby farms.
One reviewer on Reddit called it a "hidden gem" for breakfast, brunch or lunch.
"You know how hole in the wall restaurants can be the BEST?! Well, this is the best little hole in the forest wall restaurant! Totally friendly and down to earth service, right on the Gardens, clean, yummy and delicious!" another review on Yelp reads.
Shirley Delicious
Address: 2794 Sheringham Point Rd, Shirley, BC
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Shirley Delicious is a charming little cafe that's hidden in the woods on the western coast of the island.
Even though it's small and a bit hard to find, you're still likely to encounter a line-up when you arrive because the freshly baked treats, soups and sandwiches are a huge hit.
One person on Reddit calls it a "food and coffee oasis" that you may drive by "if [you're] not paying attention" while doing the marine circle route or visiting the beaches west of Sooke.
Part & Parcel
Address: 2656 Quadra St, Victoria
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Part and Parcel is tucked away on a pretty busy street in Victoria, and locals have a lot of praise for this little lunch and dinner spot.
One reviewer on Reddit wrote, "I don’t want to make this place busier but Part and Parcel in Quadra Village is my go to spot for consistently amazing food," which started a thread of people sharing their takes.
The restaurant also comes highly recommended on Yelp.
"Short of licking the plates clean, we devoured every morsel of ten dishes, savoring the delicate flavor combinations that set apart each dish as a unique and delectable statement all on its own," one person wrote.
"This hole in the wall delivered what I would deem a Michelin star performance."
Wolf in the Fog
Address: 150 Fourth St, Tofino
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: The Wolf in the Fog is a sea-view restaurant that's above a surf shop on the island's west coast.
It serves locally sourced dishes and cocktails and it comes highly recommended by locals and tourists.
"Wonderful find. THE place to go in Tofino. Appetizers could suffice for entrees in both quantity and unique preparations," a review on Yelp reads.
Not only is it popular with local and tourists, but even celebrities have visited and talked about it.
How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris gave the restaurant a sweet shout-out when he visited the area in 2016.
"Had an unbelievable meal last night at Wolf In The Fog in the small town of Tofino, British Columbia. Local ingredients, amazing flavors, great energy, good people. Can't wait to go back! Well worth the trip!" he wrote in an Instagram post.
Thor's Chris Hemsworth also stopped by the restaurant when he was in the area in 2018.
Wind Cries Mary
Address: 45 Bastion Square, Victoria
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: The Wind Cries Mary is a small cozy spot that you might stumble upon in Victoria's downtown area.
It serves tapas style dishes that are meant to be shared and if you're questioning what to get you can choose the "chef's selection" option.
Reviews online seem to agree that the food is delicious and the ambiance is lovely.
"Excellent spot. The food was amazing. Service was exceptional and friendly. Ambiance was dark and inviting," one review on Yelp reads.
Mosi Bakery
Address: 5303 W Saanich Rd, Victoria
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Mosi Bakery Cafe and Gelateria is a cute little Italian-inspired spot about 20 minutes outside of Victoria's downtown.
It has freshly baked good likes croissants, pastries and pizza and gelato of course.
During your visit you can also browse through a selection of locally made items like jams, teas and pasta.
Many people on Yelp called it a great hidden spot for breakfast while others say it's the "best bakery on the island."
Genoa Bay Café
Address: 5000 Genoa Bay Rd #9, Genoa Bay
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Genoa Bay Café is the definition of a hidden gem on Vancouver Island. While it's an hour-long drive from Victoria, it's worth the trip as the drive is beautiful.
You'll find the café nestled at the end of a long road and sitting on a beautiful marina.
The menu is loaded with seafood options like chowder and West Coast Jambalaya. Although it's located in a quiet area, it's become a beloved spot for many who have visited.
"I was hesitant to provide a review because I don't want one of my favourite places to become overrun. However, that being said, this dining spot is amazing! A little gem nestled in one of the prettiest bays in the Cowichan/Duncan area," one Google review says.
Red Fish Blue Fish
Address: 1006 Wharf St, Victoria
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Red Fish Blue Fish is a popular spot for fish and chips, fish tacos and seafood chowder in Victoria. Located on the Inner Harbour, the restaurant is a bit bigger than a food truck and typically has a long line during the lunch and dinner rush.
Nevertheless, people who have eaten there agree it's worth the wait.
"This hidden gem is truly a treasure, despite the inevitable long line," one person wrote on Yelp.
"Eating on the dock while looking out to the boats. I couldn't be happier that I only had a few hours in Victoria and spent my one chance at food here," another review reads.