Ryan Reynolds' Ugly Xmas Sweater Is Back For SickKids & So Many Famous Canadians Are Involved
Seth Rogen made an appearance too!
You know the festive season is here when Ryan Reynolds' ugly Christmas sweater returns, and it's all for a good cause!
SickKids is working in partnership with Marvel's Deadpool star to raise money for the foundation, and many other Canadian celebrities are also a part of the campaign.
Reynolds and his ugly Christmas sweater appeared in a video for the campaign launch. Oh, and Seth Rogen is the voiceover who speaks on behalf of the interesting-looking attire.
"Hey, it's Ryan. Every year we make a video to help raise money for SickKids Hospital," Reynolds said before getting interrupted by his comedic sweater.
"Yes, I can talk. Use your imagination," Rogen said. "Now, as a sweater and fellow Canadian that comes out, but once a year, I've grown a little tired of Ryan's like self-deprecating deadpan jokes."
Help Ryan Help SickKids: A Word From His Holiday Sweaterwww.youtube.com
Rogen then went on to talk about Toronto Maple Leafs' Austin Matthews and said, "What are we going to do next? We're going to cut to NHL superstar Austin Matthews for a special message?"
Matthews then hops on and greets Ryan but instantly gets shut down by the sassy sweater.
This isn't the only time the ugly sweater interrupts a speaker. As Rogen advertises the point of the video, which is to donate to SickKids, Reynolds tries to add his charm to the story. But the clothing item has a better idea in mind and ends the video with, "please cut to the titles before he makes an obscure pop culture reference."
For the fourth year, SickKids hospital on University Avenue in Toronto has started shining a "giant 20-foot replica of his (Reynolds') holiday sweater made of 5,000 LED" lights, a spokesperson told Narcity in an email.
SickKids stated that last year, with the help of the Marvel star, they raised more than $640,000 for the SickKids VS Limits campaign.
Now, "making a special surprise appearance in this year's video is Ryan's long-time sweater buddy," Austin Mathews, as well as Hugh Jackman, Andre De Grasse, Bianca Andreescu, Hayley Wickenheiser, Mayor John Tory and Cheryl Hickey.
They have all "donned the red, green and gold to spread the Sweater Love and show their support for SickKids."