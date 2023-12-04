Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bublé & Auston Matthews Got Brutally Roasted By SickKids Patients
"He looks so stupid in that sweater." 😂
Ryan Reynolds
has once again teamed up with
SickKids Hospital
, but the kids certainly didn't go easy on him.
In a new video with the Toronto institution, Reynolds, Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Michael Bublé all get brutally roasted by patients of the hospital — for a good cause, of course.
The video starts off with Reynolds walking through the hallways of the hospital in his iconic ugly Christmas sweater .
"Every parent knows that kids, while a magical gift from heaven, can kind of be ****s," he says. "But it's hard for kids to be ****s when they're sick. And that's why the work we do here at SickKids is so very important."
"At SickKids, we're not just focused on delivering the most advanced care with the most talented staff," he continues while he messes with medical equipment he definitely shouldn't be touching. "We also want kids to get back to being themselves, which, you know, is kind of a lot."
The scene then cuts to Auston Matthews generously taking some time to hang out with patients.
"Hey kids, It's NHL superstar Austin Matthews!" an adult says, which leads to a little girl having a tantrum and screaming, "I wanted Michael Bublé !"
Then, while explaining that every kid deserves a chance to be a kid and asking for donations, Reynolds asks a young patient what their name is.
"He looks so stupid in that sweater," the little boy says instead.
The ad then shows a young girl screaming, "I wanted Anne Murray!" while throwing things at Michael Bublé, who notes that being in the SickKids campaign is "so rewarding."
Reynolds has collaborated with SickKids for a number of years now, both via fundraising and through spending time with patients .
In 2021, his #SweaterLove campaign with the hospital raised over $850,000. Impressive stuff!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.