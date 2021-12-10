Ryan Reynolds Throws Sass At TLC & Says His Christmas Sweater Is Back For SickKids (VIDEO)
Hugh Jackman got a hidden shoutout, too. 🎁🤪
Ryan Reynolds is using the power of his iconic ugly Christmas sweater to help Toronto's SickKids Hospital once again.
This holiday season, the beloved Canadian actor brought hospital workers at SickKids Christmas scrubs, threw some shade at TLC, and even gave Hugh Jackman a personal shoutout.
In a video posted by SickKids Foundation on Twitter, Reynolds said his "aesthetically challenged" holiday sweater has become a symbol for "how much we all care about children at SickKids Hospital," but the star also gave some love to the doctors and nurses.
He’s baaaack… 🥰 Our beloved @VancityReynolds returns in his “aesthetically challenged” holiday sweater & this time, there’s matching scrubs for the staff @SickKidsNews, too. 💙 Thank you Ryan! pic.twitter.com/lZKEENjg9o
— SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) December 9, 2021
"With all due respect to a certain iconic trio from the 90s ... I do want scrubs," Reynold's said cheekily in reference to TLC's hit song "No Scrubs."
Reynolds gifted workers at SickKids their own "aesthetically challenged" holiday scrubs, adapted from his viral ugly Christmas sweater that initially debuted on his Instagram in 2018.
True fans of Reynolds may have noticed his subtle shoutout to Jackman, who was there alongside Jake Gyllenhaal when the sweater debacle all began.
Back in 2018, Reynolds was invited to what he thought was a sweater party and showed up in his red and green sweater adorned with a flashy gold bow, but to his dismay (and the internet's delight), it wasn't an ugly sweater party.
In the intro of the video, if you look at the tag on Reynolds' sweater, you'll be able to see it's addressed to "Hugh & Deb" as a nod to Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.
SickKids is accepting donations this holiday season in partnership with Reynolds and any one-time donations up to $100,000 placed by December 24 at 11:59 p.m. will be matched by Samsung Canada.