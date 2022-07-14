NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Sent A Sweet Message To A Sick Young Fan & It Might Make You Tear Up (VIDEO)

"I hear you're going through it, pal."

Ryan Reynolds in the woods. Right: Ryan Reynolds with a Deadpool mask in the background.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

In case you needed a reason to love Ryan Reynolds even more, he's once again proved he's just a really good guy.

On Tuesday, July 12, a message from a father in England caught the attention of the Canadian celeb.

"So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere… How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb," tweeted Ivan Hollingsworth from the account @Seb4chuf.

"Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave! Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge?"

The internet did its thing and tagged Reynolds enough that he was able to see the message, prompting him to ask Seb's dad if he could open his DMs.

On July 13, Hollingsworth shared a video message from Reynolds with Seb as he tried not to get choked up.

"You can call me Deadpool. You can call me Green Lantern. You can call me anything you like," Reynolds said to the youngster.

"I hear you're going through it, pal. I just want to send you my well wishes and send you all my love and I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days. Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you. "

Seb looked stunned bout the whole situation.

"Deadpool — Ryan Reynolds — sent you a message," said Seb's dad. "How cool is that?"

"Really," said Seb with a big smile.

"Seb, Ryan Reynolds knows who you are," said another person. "And he didn't swear, I mean that's pretty amazing."

Reynolds is known for supporting SickKids Hospital in Toronto and often takes the time to connect with patients, like in March when he chatted with Jazz the therapeutic clown for the daily call-in show which is broadcasted in the hospital.

Jazz asked the celeb what he does to calm down when he gets nervous as some of the kids in the hospital might feel that way when they have a procedure coming up.

"Yeah, I can imagine having a big procedure would make some of our friends nervous," Reynolds said.

"I do something that I actually learned from my daughter, James, and she's seven years old. She taught me something called box breathing," he shared.

He then showed how to do it, which involves breathing in slowly, holding it for a second, then breathing out slowly.

"When I do that it kind of makes me calm, like I sort of feel like I'm present," Reynolds explained. "Like I'm actually here in this exact moment right now — and in this exact moment right now there is nothing that is scary or makes me nervous the way when I think about things in the future."

What a great guy!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

