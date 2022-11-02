Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Restaurant Has A Magical Dining Experience & It's Inside Of A Stunning Dome

It's like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie! ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A couple in a Winterlust dome. Right: Winterlust domes.

A couple in a Winterlust dome. Right: Winterlust domes.

@officially.val | Instagram, H Tasting Lounge

A restaurant in Vancouver is all decked out for the winter and they've added a stunning dining experience that looks like it could be one of the most magical things to do this winter.

On October 30, H Tasting Lounge in Vancouver opened up an enchanting pop-up called Winterlust where diners can enjoy a meal in a translucent dome filled with shimmering lights and stunning greenery.

The gorgeous domes have all the benefits of patio dining with surrounding mountains and the nearby waterfront but they're super cozy, so perfect for those frosty temperatures.

They look like something plucked right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. The photo opportunities would be endless!

The menu is focusing on a ton of seafood, including dishes like seabass, lobster and miso-marinated pacific sablefish as well as classic options like steak.


To book one of these domes, you need to pay $100 reservation fee. There is also a minimum spending requirement for each dome, with prices varying on time and day.

However, each construction holds up to six people, so it might be worth the price for a stunning evening with a group of friends.

Winterlust lunch dining experiences need to have a minimum spend of between $200 and $300 and for dinner, it's even more pricey, at $400 to $500. So, while it won't be in everyone's budget, the domes are perfect for any special occasion this festive season.



H Tasting Lounge

Price: $300-$500

Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...