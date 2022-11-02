This Vancouver Restaurant Has A Magical Dining Experience & It's Inside Of A Stunning Dome
It's like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie! ✨
A restaurant in Vancouver is all decked out for the winter and they've added a stunning dining experience that looks like it could be one of the most magical things to do this winter.
On October 30, H Tasting Lounge in Vancouver opened up an enchanting pop-up called Winterlust where diners can enjoy a meal in a translucent dome filled with shimmering lights and stunning greenery.
The gorgeous domes have all the benefits of patio dining with surrounding mountains and the nearby waterfront but they're super cozy, so perfect for those frosty temperatures.
They look like something plucked right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. The photo opportunities would be endless!
The menu is focusing on a ton of seafood, including dishes like seabass, lobster and miso-marinated pacific sablefish as well as classic options like steak.
To book one of these domes, you need to pay $100 reservation fee. There is also a minimum spending requirement for each dome, with prices varying on time and day.
However, each construction holds up to six people, so it might be worth the price for a stunning evening with a group of friends.
Winterlust lunch dining experiences need to have a minimum spend of between $200 and $300 and for dinner, it's even more pricey, at $400 to $500. So, while it won't be in everyone's budget, the domes are perfect for any special occasion this festive season.
H Tasting Lounge
Price: $300-$500
Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC
