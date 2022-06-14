Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
winery tours niagara

This Niagara Winery Lets You Explore A Vineyard With Donkeys & It's Like A Trip To Sicily

They'll even join you for a wine tasting. 🍷

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Two women in a vineyard with donkeys. Right: A woman holding wine sitting with a donkey.

Two women in a vineyard with donkeys. Right: A woman holding wine sitting with a donkey.

@vic.shea_ | Instagram, @tidymoose | Instagram

This vineyard tour near Toronto doesn't just come with wine. You can explore the lush fields with miniature donkeys, and it's the cutest thing you'll do all summer.

Colaneri Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake is hosting a "Discover the Vineyard with Donkeys" experience this season, and it will sweep you back in time.

The winery, which has Italian roots, began the experience to honour its heritage and to remember a time when grapes would be loaded onto donkeys in the vineyards of Italy.

The 60 to 75-minute activity includes a guided tour through the leafy vineyard, where you'll learn how farmers used to work, and about the wine-making process. You'll be joined by the three donkeys, Phyllis, Earl, and Aries, and you'll get a chance to lead and cuddle them.

There will be lots of photo opportunities along the way, so you can snap some pictures with these adorable animals. Once you've finished the tour, you'll head back to the winery where you'll sip three different wines while gazing over the scenery. The donkeys will even stop by to say one last goodbye as you enjoy your drink.

The entire winery is like a little slice of Italy, from the Romanesque architecture to the pizza on the Piazza Colaneri. You can imagine that you've taken a trip to Europe as you explore the area.

The donkey experience is available on weekends into the fall, and you can reserve a spot online. Don't forget to wear close-toed shoes!

Discover the Vineyard with Donkeys

Price: $90 per person

When: Weekends

Address: 348 Concession 6 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a vineyard alongside donkeys at this Italian-style winery.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...