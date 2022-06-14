This Niagara Winery Lets You Explore A Vineyard With Donkeys & It's Like A Trip To Sicily
They'll even join you for a wine tasting. 🍷
This vineyard tour near Toronto doesn't just come with wine. You can explore the lush fields with miniature donkeys, and it's the cutest thing you'll do all summer.
Colaneri Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake is hosting a "Discover the Vineyard with Donkeys" experience this season, and it will sweep you back in time.
The winery, which has Italian roots, began the experience to honour its heritage and to remember a time when grapes would be loaded onto donkeys in the vineyards of Italy.
The 60 to 75-minute activity includes a guided tour through the leafy vineyard, where you'll learn how farmers used to work, and about the wine-making process. You'll be joined by the three donkeys, Phyllis, Earl, and Aries, and you'll get a chance to lead and cuddle them.
There will be lots of photo opportunities along the way, so you can snap some pictures with these adorable animals. Once you've finished the tour, you'll head back to the winery where you'll sip three different wines while gazing over the scenery. The donkeys will even stop by to say one last goodbye as you enjoy your drink.
The entire winery is like a little slice of Italy, from the Romanesque architecture to the pizza on the Piazza Colaneri. You can imagine that you've taken a trip to Europe as you explore the area.
The donkey experience is available on weekends into the fall, and you can reserve a spot online. Don't forget to wear close-toed shoes!
Discover the Vineyard with Donkeys
Price: $90 per person
When: Weekends
Address: 348 Concession 6 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a vineyard alongside donkeys at this Italian-style winery.
