A 'Stay At Home Daughter' On TikTok Says She Spends $50K In A Day & Here's How She Does It
Her "job" is spending her parents' 💰💰💰
A TikTok influencer and self-proclaimed "stay-at-home daughter" recently showed her followers how she spends her parents' money, and users were absolutely stunned to see how fast she burns through her cash.
Roma Abdesselam, who goes by @therealsahd on TikTok, says she's a full-time influencer and stay-at-home daughter who will drop tens of thousands of dollars in a day while doing what she loves. That includes shopping, hitting the spa, going to the gym and indulging in fancy dinners.
Many of her videos show her racking up $9,000 bills over the course of a single day, but she says that's peanuts compared to some of her bigger spending days.
"Some days I spend $50,000," the 26-year-old recently told the New York Post after one of her videos racked up a few million views. “I’ve turned spending (my parents’) money as a stay-at-home daughter into a job, and that’s been very, very fun for me.”
The median salary for someone between 25 and 34 in the U.S. last year was about $48,000, according to government data. So you might say she's got more money than average.
She added that sales associates occasionally "trick" her into spending thousands by telling her something is exotic or special. "And I’m like, 'Oh my God, I have to have all these exotics. I need them.'"
Abdesselam hasn't revealed what her parents do, but she's always eager to show off how she spends that money.
Abdesselam uses her social media to show people what she might spend in a day as a "S.A.H.D" (Stay at home daughter), with her voice narrating the story in the background.
In one of her most popular videos she gets her eyebrows done, hits the bar and then goes shopping for a grand total of $9,326 spent.
"If my parents are watching this everything was sponsored through my influencing job," she added in her caption.
- $600 on "new eyebrows"
- $1,353 on perfume and cosmetics
- $2,221 on clothes
- $2,774 on lingerie
- $2,264 on more clothes
- $100 on a pilates lesson
- $12 on junk food
She acknowledged to the New York Post that she might come off as "out of touch," although she says she's got a satirical sense of humor that some people might not understand.
In one video, for example, she jokes about "scamming men" and committing a bit of "blue-collar crime" by skipping out on a bill.
She uses her videos to narrate her day-to-day life in both Los Angeles and, more recently, New York City.
Must be nice!