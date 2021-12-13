This TikToker Traded A Bobby Pin Up Until She Got A House & Here's How She Pulled It Off
There were a few steps in between, including a snowboard and a Jeep 🏂🚘
TikToker Demi Skipper just managed to pull off a trade of a lifetime to complete her "Trade Me Project," which began with a single bobby pin and ended with a house.
Skipper started the project in May of 2020 during quarantine with a TikTok video telling viewers her plans to trade a bobby pin up until she scores a house.
@trademeproject
#foryou
Since releasing the first video about the "Trade Me Project" which has now accumulated 5 million views, Skipper has gained 5 million TikTok followers, multiple brand deals and even a shout-out by Paris Hilton.
The inspiration behind her project was a Canadian blogger who did something similar in 2006 by trading a single paperclip until he got himself a house.
After 28 trades, one lost package, a scammer and a massive international trade later, Skipper finally completed her project.
@trademeproject
The Final Trade 🥺🏠 #trademeproject #letsgetthishouse
"I can't believe this. A year and a half of trading a single bobby pin until I get a house and I've done it," said Skipper in her TikTok video revealing her final trade and home. "And Look at it! This just shows you it's possible."
Her first trade was for a pair of earrings, which she then traded for a set of four margarita glasses.
This led to her long series of trades, which included multiple Macbooks, some Off-White shoes, a Canon camera, an iPhone 11 Pro Max, an electric bike food truck, an electric skateboard, a Ford Mustang, three tractors, a trailer truck and a tiny cabin among many other things.
However, her year-and-a-half-long journey did not come without setbacks.
She faced several hurdles in her journey, including a lost package, which would have sent her back to square one had it not been found after a week of searching.
The only thing worse than the lost package was the woman who scammed her for $17,000.
She says she traded a Mini Cooper convertible for a necklace that she was led to believe was worth $19,500. In actuality it was only worth $2,500, resulting in a significant setback in Skipper's journey to becoming a homeowner.
However, she didn't let that hold her back and managed to trade the necklace in for a Peloton, which is a pretty solid deal.
She was questioned for her trade choice many times throughout her journey, mainly when she traded her three tractors for a Chipotle celebrity card. The card lets the holder get free food at the restaurant every day.
At the end of the day, she still managed to accomplish her goal, and now she's a proud homeowner.