Kansas Olive Garden Boss Fired For An Email Asking Staff To Work Even If Dog Died & Prove It
"If it's a 'family emergency,' and you can't say, too bad. Go work somewhere else."
A Kansas Olive Garden manager was recently fired after sending out an email to employees asking them to work in extreme circumstances, including if they are sick or if their dog died...and they were asked to prove it.
The message comes from the Overland Park location and it was a pretty lengthy text.
"If you're sick, you need to come prove it to us. If you're dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it's a 'family emergency,' and you can't say, too bad. Go work somewhere else," the email reads.
It continues to explain that the boss who sent the email would come in even if they got in a wreck and would make it on time. He concluded by stating that management makes it easy for the staff.
A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed with CBS News that the company "parted ways" with the Overland Park manager.
\u201c"If your dog died, you need to bring him in to prove it to us. If it\u2019s a \u2018family emergency,\u2019 too bad. Go work somewhere else.\u201d\n\nOlive Garden fired a branch manager after they sent this anti-worker letter to employees\u201d— Dexerto (@Dexerto) 1670602560
A former employee of the chain weighed in on Twitter writing that they were not shocked to see this.
"I worked in restaurants for 6 years, 1 of those years was at Olive Garden. Based on my experience of management at Olive Garden, this does not surprise me in the least. There should not be a culture of 'come to work sick' when the work is feeding people," the service industry user published.
One of the eaterie's many slogans is "when you're here, you're family," which is what another social media account played off of, writing that it's not the same if your dog passed away.
\u201cOLIVE GARDEN WHEN YOU'RE HERE YOU'RE FAMILY BUT IF YOUR DOG DIES YOU HAVE TO BRING HIM IN\u201d— Jess? (@Jess?) 1670636392
A lot of people on the app agree that this email was rather shocking. Some wrote that if they were an employee, they would never return to the establishment again.
