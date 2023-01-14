Ex-Movie Theatre Worker Now Has Over 17M TikTok Followers & Here's How She Did It
This ex-movie theatre worker from Vancouver ended up gaining a substantial following on TikTok and now it's her full-time career.
Leenda Dong, @yoleendadong on TikTok, knows how to create all things funny and if you watch some of her videos, there's a good chance you'll get a kick out of them.
Before making her mark in the social media world, Dong told Narcity that she used to work odd jobs such as working in movie theatres as a "popcorn girl," dabbling in photography and being an extra for TV shows.
Fast forward to 17.8 million followers on TikTok later, Dong is now able to consider content creation as her full-time gig.
Build off your strength
Dong was able to use this platform to her advantage by using her love of storytelling and natural-born comedic skills to get her to where she is at today.
"To be able to write and produce my own content, and say it's my full-time job is a blessing," Dong said.
Putting in the work and staying consistent
Although it may seem easy, Dong made it clear that it isn't always rainbows and butterflies and there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes.
"In this industry, it requires a substantial amount of time, hard work, and consistency," Dong said.
She also added that having your own set schedule will really help set yourself up for success.
@yoleendadong
Awee you wanna see me in person 🥰 tag someone that would do this #socialmedia #golftiktok #golfgirl #newidentity
Dong also shared some of the pros and cons that can come along with full-time content creation.
"I love what I do, but like with any job, it's not always easy," Dong said.
"You have to have tough skin and make sure to take care of yourself," she added.
With all the hard work and dedication she has put into making TikTok videos, Dong has been able to secure some major partnerships and work with brands like Netflix, Pantene, Spotify, Dolby, Nintendo, McDonald’s, MAC and Always.
@yoleendadong
#ad When they don't know you are secretly good at #nintendoswitchsports be like #nintendoswitch
Don't put too much pressure on yourself
Dong wants to let anyone that is just starting out in content creation know to not be too hard on themselves!
"It’s impossible to know how the audience will truly react, so you have to try not to be too perfect and experiment," she said. Taking risks, making mistakes and studying what is and isn't out there, will help you grow."
"Everything is a learning lesson and will take you to the next step," she added.
@yoleendadong
When you are dating someone new be like 😅 🚩 @twan @alanchikinchow @jeenie.weenie @mrjohnnyung @directedbystro #comedy #relatable #foryoupage #girlcomedy
Dong also told Narcity that she has quite a few exciting plans for 2023 and she can't wait for everyone to see them.