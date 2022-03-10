A Bunny Cafe Has Opened In Vancouver & You Can Pet Baby Rabbits While Sipping Hot Drinks
"It's a bunderful place to be" 😭🐰
An adorable bunny cafe has opened up in Vancouver, B.C., and you can pet baby rabbits while sipping your favourite hot drink.
This sounds like a dream come true for any animal lover and it claims to be the first of its kind in North America.
If you live close by, it's time to do a happy dance and make your way on over because, according to their website, "it's a bunderful place to be."
Need a little break from work stress or just everyday life?
Come here.
No seriously, some cuddly bunny therapy is bound to help your happiness levels.
Who knows — maybe some bunnies will do their zoomies for you.
Just look at these little guys.
They also have super cute names like Garlic, Cookie and Karl.
If you weren't crying already over the cuteness from bunny cuddles — you can also feed the little bun buns.
The best part about all of this is that the bunnies come from a rabbit rescue and they're also up for adoption.
So you could have a meet and greet with your future fur-BFF.
You will need to pre-book your visit before coming here and each time slot will give 55 minutes of bunny snuggles and a snack cup to feed any hungry rabbit.
Call up your besties for some awesome weekend plans.
They even have a cute merch section to adopt a plush bunny — if you can't leave with a real bunny.
Possibly the perfect way to spend the day would be right here.
The Bunny Cafe
Price: $16.75
Address: 1696 Venables St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to go here for bunny snuggles of course. It's just a unique little spot where you can relax and enjoy the company of these furry little friends.