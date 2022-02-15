These Adorable Dogs Are Up For Adoption In BC & They're Named After Shrek Characters
They will melt your heart! 🐾
These super cute dogs are up for adoption in B.C. and they're named after Shrek characters.
These adorable pups were just put up for adoption by the Furever Freed Dog Rescue Society. The non-profit rescue group has volunteers based out of Langley, B.C., and is helping dog-lovers find the perfect cuddle partner.
The rescue dogs are named after the iconic 2000's movie we all know and love, starring Shrek and Fiona.
If you have been thinking about adopting for a while you might even want the two siblings — Shrek and Fiona — together.
Shrek is a one-year-old Terrier Mix rescued from a home that could no longer take care of him. He is a very friendly and playful boy, according to the Instagram post made by Furever Freed.
It sounds a bit different than the movie version of Shrek.
They're the perfect furry BFF to take with you everywhere — especially in a dog-friendly city like Vancouver.
Shrek's sister, Fiona, came from the same home that could sadly not take care of them. Fiona is also a one-year-old Terrier Mix that is vaccinated and spayed already.
She has the same personality as Shrek apparently — extremely friendly and loves to play all day.
These adorable dogs look so friendly with their big smiles. Imagine all of the places you could explore with them.
The two pups absolutely melt hearts.
Furever Freed also has a foster program for anyone that would love to help but know you just can't handle the full responsibility yet.
You can apply to foster or adopt through their website.